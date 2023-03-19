Gwyneth Paltrow Defended Her Wellness Routine & Says Sometimes She Eats 'Fries' (VIDEO)
"It's not meant to be advice for anybody else."
Gwyneth Paltrow is clapping back at the haters, and apparently, she does occasionally eat "French fries" alongside her bone broth and IV therapy.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The 50-year-old actress is under fire after sharing her "wellness routine" in a podcast with Dr. Will Cole where she promoted skipping breakfast with intermittent fasting, bone broth for lunch, and a paleo diet dinner dense with vegetables – all while hooked up to an IV.
Paltrow said she tries to eat a paleo dinner at around 6 p.m. and fasts until noon the following day, where she will have soup or bone broth for lunch, followed by a paleo dinner at 6 p.m.
Fans were quick to call out the actress for using her platform to promote toxic diet culture and disordered eating to her audience.
"Gwyneth Paltrow's 'wellness routine' is just a barely disguised eating disorder letting her say unchecked that 'wellness' is bone broths and IVs is so f*cking dangerous," reads a tweet.
The public opinion on Paltrow's wellness tips has been largely satirized on TikTok and Twitter, with people making fun of the diet and pointing out how dangerous diet culture is.
However, Paltrow says her detox-focused diet helps treat her long COVID and that she is not offering up her "day in the life" as advice to anyone.
Pop Crave posted a video recording of Patrow's Instagram story where she addressed the backlash and explained that the podcast was a conversation between her and her doctor.
"I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing this podcast with my doctor. So this is a person that I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," said Paltrow.
Paltrow said her long COVID has manifested as "high levels of inflammation," so her diet focuses on non-inflammatory foods like vegetables, healthy carbs and protein.
She stressed that her diet is based on her own "medical results" and that it wasn't meant as advice.
"It's really just what has worked for me, and this has been very powerful and positive," she said.
"This is not to say that, you know, I eat this way all day, every day, and by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of, you know, eating whatever I want and eating french fries and whatever, but my baseline and it really has been to try and be healthy and to eat foods that will really calm the system down."
