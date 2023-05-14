Hilary Duff Is Under Fire For Having Coffee For Breakfast & Fans Are Calling 'BS' On It
""Love HD, but this is some diet culture BS."
Hilary Duff is receiving backlash after she admitted starving off hunger in the morning with a cup of coffee.
While on the Lipstick on the Rimpodcast, produced by Dear Media, Duff revealed her go-to breakfast foods and admitted that even though she wakes up "very hungry," she sometimes "starves off" her hunger with just a cup of coffee, similar to Gwyneth Paltrow.
"I'm obsessed with those cauliflower rounds," said Duff. "They're super clean, and I put it in the air fryer, make it hard, make it crispy Put on like egg salad on top of it, I'll do that. I'll put avocado, or I'll put like a fried egg or a vegan sausage."
Duff went on to say list her preferred breakfast foods, including overnight oats, before admitting that sometimes she just has a cup of coffee for breakfast.
"Sometimes I try to – you know Gwenyth's in trouble for saying this, but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and like starve off my hunger."
"We all do it. She just says it," replied one of the hosts.
Paltrow recently drew fire after revealing her own controversial eating habits while on a podcast with Dr. Will Cole, which also happened to be produced by Dear Media – where she detailed skipping breakfast, drinking bone broth for lunch and a paleo-style dinner.
Many fans called Paltrow out for promoting restrictive and unhealthy eating habits after the episode aired.
While Duff also shared other options for breakfast and detailed snacking from her kid's lunch in the morning, fans aren't happy with her either.
"Love HD, but this is some diet culture BS," commented a fan on the Dear Media TikTok clip.
"This isn't the move @Dear Media -- women are sick to death of this sh*t. I like these women but this...is garbage. Hope you like the engagement," commented another viewer.
"Dang hil duff.. what a let down!" reads another reply.
While other fans highlighted the dangers of promoting skipping meals and ignoring your hunger.
"Let's stop promoting eating disorders in 2023," reads the comment.
