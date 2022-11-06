Hilary Duff Posted A Tribute To Aaron Carter & Said Her 'Teenage Self' Loved Him Deeply
"I'm deeply sorry that life was hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world."
Hilary Duff posted a touching tribute to her late teenage boyfriend, Aaron Carter.
The-34 year-old singer and little brother of Backstreet Boy member Nick Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, California home on November 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Shortly after the news broke, Duff took to Instagram, writing, "For Aaron – I'm deeply sorry that life was hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world."
"You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."
Duff and Carter started dating in 2000 when they were both 13 years old, and their romance fizzled out three years later in 2003, according to US Weekly.
Duff fans may recall that Carter even appeared on Lizzie McGuire and performed his hit song "I Want Candy."
Carter mentioned his affection for Duff into adulthood, referring to her as the "love of his life," according to US Weekly.
The star sprung to fame as a child singer and released his debut album, Aaron Carter, at just nine years old and even went on to tour in the Oops!… I Did It Again Tour with the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears as a teen.
Carter battled with addiction throughout his life and is survived by his fiance Melanie Martin and their young son.
"My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away," Martin told TMZ. "I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father.
"Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories.