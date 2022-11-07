The Backstreet Boys Mourned 'Our Little Brother' Aaron Carter & Nick Got Emotional On Stage
"We lost one of our family members."
Nick Carter and the rest of the Backstreet Boys mourned his late brother, Aaron Carter, in a moving moment on stage in London Sunday, just one day after the pop star's death.
Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in California on Saturday at the age of 34.
His big brother Nick mourned him and acknowledged their "complicated relationship" in an Instagram post before the show. However, Nick let bandmate Kevin Richardson do the talking during the Backstreet Boys' concert in London later that night, after the whole band gave Nick a big hug.
"We lost one of our family members yesterday and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him," Richardson told fans at the show.
Richardson described Aaron Carter as "part of our family" and "our little brother" during his speech.
Video recorded by fans shows the crowd cheering Nick and feeling the sad vibes while Kevin spoke.
The band then transitioned into playing their song Breathe as a tribute to Carter.
Fans watched Nick closely throughout the show and he seemed to be overwhelmed at times.
Aaron Carter released his first album at 9 years old and became a pop sensation as a teenager, although he fell into addiction and legal troubles later in his life.
Nick and Angel Carter, Aaron's sister, reportedly filed restraining orders against him in 2019. It was around that time that he cancelled a big tour and then worried his fans by getting a giant Rihanna tattoo on his face.
No cause of death has been revealed.
However, Nick Carter did speak about his hope that Aaron would "want to walk a healthy path" in his tribute post on Sunday.
"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," he wrote.
