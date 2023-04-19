Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed & His Family Still Has Questions
His fiancée is not convinced.
The coroner's report is finally out on Aaron Carter, brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, although the pop star's loved ones do not seem convinced by the findings.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California on November 5 of last year.
What was Aaron Carter's cause of death?
The L.A. County coroner ruled in mid-April that Aaron Carter's death was accidental, according to the official report. The coroner says Carter drowned and alprazolam (also known by the brand name Xanax) was found in his system, along with a compressed gas that can be huffed to get a euphoric feeling, per the full report obtained by BBC News.
Carter's on-and-off fiancee, Melanie Martin, rejected the results in a statement to TMZ on Tuesday.
"The results of the autopsy are not closure for me," she said. Martin added that Carter was wearing a shirt and a necklace when he was found in the bathtub, saying that "doesn't make sense."
"Why would he be in the bathtub with clothes on?" she said.
Carter's mother Jane Carter, who goes by the last name Schneck on Facebook, has also raised questions about his death in recent months. She previously posted graphic photos of the bathroom where he died and tore into police for their alleged sloppy handling of the scene.
"They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past," she wrote. Carter's mom added that it's "easy" to blame his death on drugs, but she wants to see a homicide investigation in the case.
Martin and Carter's mom have questioned the case for months.
However, Nick Carter has largely avoided the speculation.
"My heart is broken," he said in a statement after his brother's death in November. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded."
Aaron Carter's remains were cremated in November, TMZ reports.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital.