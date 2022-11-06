Aaron Carter, Brother Of Nick Carter, Has Died At Age 34
The cause of death has not been revealed.
Aaron Carter, the brother of Backstreet Boy member Nick Carter, has died at the age of 34, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The outlet confirmed with a person on the late musician's management team that Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5. As of right now, there has been no cause of death revealed.
At the age of 9, Carter released an album titled Aaron Carter which was followed up with Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), according to THR. It produced hit singles such as "I Want Candy" and "Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)."
He also toured with Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears in their Oops!… I Did It Again Tour where he performed as the opening act.
Carter's fiance, Melanie Martin, released a statement on Saturday, as reported by CBC.
"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Martin said. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
Many took to social media to express their sadness over Carter's death.
"We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron," said the Twitter account for New Kids on the Block.
\u201cWe are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— New Kids on the Block (@New Kids on the Block) 1667686532
"Met Aaron Carter in 2018, funny, talented and cool," tweeted comedian and TV host Loni Love. "I felt that he was trying....he really was just trying to be happy. I'm sorry to hear of his passing. Condolences to his family and fans."
\u201cMet Aaron Carter in 2018, funny, talented and cool. I felt that he was trying....he really was just trying to be happy. I'm sorry to hear of his passing.. Condolences to his family and fans \ud83d\udc94\u201d— Loni Love (@Loni Love) 1667684516
The Carter family has not released a statement at the time of publishing.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.