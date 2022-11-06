Nick Carter Posted A Tribute To Aaron Carter Calling Addiction & Mental Illness A 'Villain'
"Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth..."
Nick Carter has shared a tribute honouring his younger brother Aaron Carter a day after the news of his death broke.
On Sunday, November 6, the Backstreet Boys member posted a carousel of pictures of himself and Aaron in their younger years.
"My heart is broken," wrote Nick. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded."
"I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."
He also opened up about the alleged cause of his brother's passing.
"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," Nick continued.
"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother."
The comments of the post were filled with support for Nick and the Carter family.
"Love you bro. Always here for you," said Backstreet Boys bandmate AJ McLean.
"I’m heartbroken for you and your family," wrote Spice Girl member Emma Bunton. "Sending so much love."
Aaron Carter was 34 years old. He is survived by his fiance Melanie Martin and their young son Prince.
"I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father," Martin said TMZ.
"Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories.