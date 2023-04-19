moonbin

Moonbin, Member Of K-Pop Group Astro, Has Died At 25 & Fans Are Sharing Their Condolences

"We love you, we will never forget you."

Associate Editor, Global
K-Pop singer and member of group Astro Moonbin.

K-Pop singer and member of group Astro Moonbin.

@moon_ko_ng | Instagram

Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25.

The South Korean singer's record label and management agency, Fantagio, confirmed Moonbin died on Wednesday.

Soompi reports the singer and actor, whose official name is spelled Moon Bin, was found dead in his Seoul apartment by a manager. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Fantagio released a statement on Twitter following the news of the 25-year-old singer's death.

"First, we apologize for having to convey this sorrowful and heartbreaking news. On April 19, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky," the statement reads, as translated by Soompi.

"Although it cannot compare to the grief of the bereaved family that had to part with their beloved son and brother, his fellow artists and the staff here at Fantagio, who have been together with him for a long time, are also deeply mourning the departed amidst tremendous shock and sorrow," the statement continues.

The statement also says Moonbin's family is requesting a small funeral with family, close friends and colleagues of the agency, as reported by the same source.

Many fans have been sharing their condolences on Moonbin's most recent Instagram posts as well as on the Astro Official Twitter page.

"We love you, we will never forget you," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Rest in peace, Moonbin," another fan wrote. "I hope when you look down on us you could be proud of every person who loves you."

Another fan shared their "deepest condolences to his loved ones."

Variety reports that the South Korean group Astro released their third studio album Drive To The Starry Road last May.

The outlet adds that prior to his passing, Moonbin was scheduled to perform at the Dream Concert in South Korea in May as part of the two member group Moonbin & Sanha.

Moonbin & Sanha were also set to perform in May at the Fan Con Tour.

However, LUMINA Entertainment, the company behind the event, announced on Wednesday that the performance was cancelled.

"After long discussion and consideration we have to cancel this event due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control that we could not avoid," the statement on Twitter reads.

From Your Site Articles
Asymina Kantorowicz
Associate Editor, Global
Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on celebrity and health news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
Loading...