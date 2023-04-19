Moonbin, Member Of K-Pop Group Astro, Has Died At 25 & Fans Are Sharing Their Condolences
Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25.
The South Korean singer's record label and management agency, Fantagio, confirmed Moonbin died on Wednesday.
Soompi reports the singer and actor, whose official name is spelled Moon Bin, was found dead in his Seoul apartment by a manager. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Fantagio released a statement on Twitter following the news of the 25-year-old singer's death.
"First, we apologize for having to convey this sorrowful and heartbreaking news. On April 19, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky," the statement reads, as translated by Soompi.
"Although it cannot compare to the grief of the bereaved family that had to part with their beloved son and brother, his fellow artists and the staff here at Fantagio, who have been together with him for a long time, are also deeply mourning the departed amidst tremendous shock and sorrow," the statement continues.
The statement also says Moonbin's family is requesting a small funeral with family, close friends and colleagues of the agency, as reported by the same source.
Many fans have been sharing their condolences on Moonbin's most recent Instagram posts as well as on the Astro Official Twitter page.
"We love you, we will never forget you," one fan wrote on Twitter.
\u201c@ASTRO_Staff Sweet Moonbin, I was hoping this notice wouldn't be posted because it means what we've been fearing is true. I know you will be a blessing in the heavens as you were here on earth. I look forward to the day I can see your bright smile again. We love you, we will never forget you.\u201d— ASTRO OFFICIAL (@ASTRO OFFICIAL) 1681925122
"Rest in peace, Moonbin," another fan wrote. "I hope when you look down on us you could be proud of every person who loves you."
\u201c@ASTRO_Staff Rest in peace, Moonbin. I hope the stars and the moon treat you well. I hope they give you all the comfort and love. We will miss you always & love you forevermore. i hope when you look down on us you could be proud of every person who loves you. I hope we could make you happy\u2026\u201d— ASTRO OFFICIAL (@ASTRO OFFICIAL) 1681925122
Another fan shared their "deepest condolences to his loved ones."
\u201c@ASTRO_Staff My deepest condolences to his loved ones and those who love him. May he rest in peace \ud83e\udd0d\u201d— ASTRO OFFICIAL (@ASTRO OFFICIAL) 1681925122
Variety reports that the South Korean group Astro released their third studio album Drive To The Starry Road last May.
The outlet adds that prior to his passing, Moonbin was scheduled to perform at the Dream Concert in South Korea in May as part of the two member group Moonbin & Sanha.
Moonbin & Sanha were also set to perform in May at the Fan Con Tour.
However, LUMINA Entertainment, the company behind the event, announced on Wednesday that the performance was cancelled.
"After long discussion and consideration we have to cancel this event due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control that we could not avoid," the statement on Twitter reads.