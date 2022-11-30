Singer Jake Flint Died On His Wedding Night At Age 37 & His Wife Says 'I Don't Understand'
"My heart is gone."
Family and friends of country singer Jake Flint are expressing their grief online after the 37-year-old musician died over the weekend, hours after exchanging vows with his new bride.
The musician had just gotten married to Brenda Flint and he died several hours later in his sleep, according to his agent Clif Doyal. Flint's cause of death is unknown, Doyal told CNN.
“Jake Flint was a true Ambassador of the Oklahoma and Texas Red Dirt music scene," Doyal said.
“He was not only a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer, but he was also a tireless supporter of other talents throughout the region, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it," he continued.
On Sunday, Flint's new bride posted a video on Facebook showing the two of them dancing at their wedding and captioned the video "I don't understand."
"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," she wrote in another post.
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."
Flint's former manager Brenda Cline says she's had difficulty processing the news and loved Flint "much like a son."
"The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career," she wrote in a Facebook post.
"Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers -- it’s all so surreal."
According to USA Today, Flint started playing music after his father was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
Flint's father asked a few friends to teach his son how to play guitar and take him to regional bluegrass festivals, the outlet reports.
Flint recorded his first album "I'm Not Okay" in 2016 and followed that up with three additional albums.
Following the country star's death, his loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his family.