'Power Rangers' Stars Are Mourning Green Ranger Jason David Frank After His Sudden Death
He was just about to shoot a fan movie.
All the surviving stars of the 1990s show Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers have come out to remember their co-star Jason David Frank on social media, after the actor who played Green/White Ranger Tommy Oliver died suddenly at the age of 49.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Frank died in Texas on Saturday, his agent told the Associated Press. TMZ reports that he died by suicide.
Frank made his Power Rangers debut in the early 1990s as the villainous Green Ranger. He quickly became a hit with fans and his guest spot turned into a permanent role as the White Ranger later in the series.
\u201cAll of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always. \ud83d\udc9a\u201d— POWER\u26a1\ufe0fRANGERS (@POWER\u26a1\ufe0fRANGERS) 1668984574
Frank would go on to appear in many Power Rangers projects over the following decades, and remained associated with the franchise throughout his life.
The four surviving Power Rangers from that original series shared moving tributes to Frank on social media over the weekend.
Blue Ranger Billy Yost mourned Frank as his "complicated friend" in a statement on Instagram.
"A light so bright, a force like no other," he wrote.
Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson remembered Frank for his creativity and his "frenetic" energy in her own post, which showed the pair posing with fans at a convention.
"Once a ranger, always a ranger," wrote Red Ranger Austin St. John.
"My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family," Walter Emanuel Jones, who played the Black Ranger, wrote on Instagram.
Jones also shared a video of the last hug he had with Frank at a convention.
"Each moment is precious," he wrote in the video.
Thuy Trang, who played Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan, died in a car crash in 2001.
Frank had recently been gearing up to star in Legend Of The White Dragon, a Power Rangers-like fan film that raised over $500,000 on Kickstarter.
Frank is survived by four children: three with his first wife, Shawna Frank, and one with his second wife Tammie Frank.
TMZ reports that Tammie had filed for divorce in August.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.