Restaurant Servers Morphed Into Real Power Rangers & Actually Saved A Woman From An Attacker
Go-go Ramen Rangers?
A U.S. ramen restaurant experienced a real-life superhero moment when several employees — who just happened to be dressed like Power Rangers — stepped in to save a woman as she ran away from an attacker.
The woman ran into Noka Ramen in Oakland, California, trying to escape a man at around 8 p.m. on Friday, and the restaurant employees jumped in to protect her from the man allegedly trying to choke her, ABC 7 reports.
Luckily the whole incident was documented by witness Ploi Pirapoken, who described it in a now-viral thread of tweets.
"The craziest thing just happened at dinner. I'm at a ramen shop owned by Thai people in Oakland dressed as power rangers when a woman comes rushing in saying she wasn't safe—and a man came running in after her and puts her in a chokehold," said the first tweet in her thread, which now how over 100,000 likes.
Staff could hear the woman telling the man that she didn't want to go home with her, Pirapoken said. That's when the manager, who was dressed as the Black Ranger, stepped in and asked the man to leave.
Pirapoken says the man then swung at the two employees, and "this is when all rangers yelled, 'Huey!,' which is the Thai expression for 'The f*ck?'"
They managed to get the woman out of the man's grasp and told her to hide in the kitchen as the man shouted a string of anti-Asian slurs.
The Yellow Ranger finally had enough of the man's drama and dragged him out of the restaurant by the collar while he continued to hurl punches and kicks, Pirapoken said.
The Pink Ranger then informed the distraught diners that they would be eating for free.
Eventually, even the customers joined in to help the Power Rangers ward off the man.
"The patrons started getting involved in a way that was supporting and making sure everyone was safe," Pirapoken told KGO.
Eventually, the police showed up and detained the man.
Authorities believe the suspect was going through a mental health crisis at the time of the incident and transported him to a hospital for a check-up. He has not been identified.
Pirapoken explained that the employees were dressed like Power Rangers because the restaurant's main cocktail is called "The Noka Rager" and comes in a Power Ranger-shaped cup. Staff just happened to be wearing the outfits for a one-day promotion.
The restaurant posted about the incident on its Instagram page and showed a picture of its heroic staff members decked in their Power Rangers outfits.
"Our NōKA Rangers were real-life heroes last night when an incident occurred. Like our heroic namesakes, it's not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It's who and what we are inside that empowers us," said the post's caption.
They added that the event was an "anomaly," because it's not every day that your staff turns into Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers.