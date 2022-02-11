Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ontario Woman Contacted Police In The UK During Home Invasion & They Still Helped Save Her

"Regardless of where they live, we will do all we can to help."

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Woman Contacted Police In The UK During Home Invasion & They Still Helped Save Her
DurhamPolice | Twitter

England's Durham Police may have saved an Ontario woman's life from across the pond with their "quick-thinking."

On February 9, Durham Constabulary's Live Chat facility received a message from an Ajax woman reading, "I need help, he is going to come, he is in the house," according to a tweet.

The woman stopped responding in the chat, and the call handler realized she had meant to contact Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario.

The handler kept the chat open, and "Control Room colleagues" contacted Durham Regional Police, who swiftly sent officers over to the woman in need.

Officers arrived at the Ajax home and found a 35-year-old man inside, according to a press release.

The man fled the scene, but police "cornered him in a nearby yard."

The man refused to comply with the officers' orders and was tased. The suspect was arrested just 30 minutes after the woman contacted police in England.

The suspect has been hit with a list of charges, including "breaking and entering, assault, forcible confinement and disobeying a lawful order of court."

The woman sustained injuries from the attack and has received medical attention, according to Durham Constabulary.

Head of the force control room in Durham, Inspector Andrea Arthur, says they are "glad to learn there has been an arrest and, more importantly, the victim is out of danger and receiving the help she needs."

"If we can assist in rescuing a vulnerable victim in immediate danger, regardless of where they live, we will do all we can to help."

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ontario Man Charged After Robbing A Gas Station & Using A Windshield Wiper As A Weapon

Looks like wipers have more than one purpose.

Payphoto | Dreamstime

A 25-year-old man allegedly robbed a gas station in Whitby on Tuesday night and used a windshield wiper as his weapon of choice.

Durham Regional Police Central West Division received a call at around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday alerting them about a robbery at the "Petro Canada gas station on Paisley Court."

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Cop Posted A Video Supporting The 'Freedom Rally' & People Are Not Happy

Police say they're looking into the video.

Durham Regional Police Service | Facebook

Durham police are currently looking into a video posted by an officer who called the convoy of Canadian truckers protesting the country's vaccine mandate "true heroes" on Monday.

"We were made aware today of a video circulating on social media from one of our uniformed members regarding the Freedom Rally," Durham Regional Police said on January 24, adding that the views expressed in the video don't reflect those of the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS).

Keep Reading Show less

Durham Police Revealed The 'Most Ridiculous' 911 Calls & 1 Person Really Wanted Taco Bell

It's almost like a PSA on how not to call the police.

Lawcain | Dreamstime

Some people in Ontario apparently still don't know when it's appropriate to call 911 for an emergency. Durham Regional Police revealed some of the most ridiculous calls they got in 2021, and it looks like some Ontarians might need a crash course on what exactly an emergency is.

In a news release posted on December 31, Durham Regional Police dropped some of the most absurd non-emergency calls they heard last year, and many people just wanted to call to complain about something.

Keep Reading Show less

Three Oshawa Schools Are In Hold And Secure Due To An 'Armed And Barricaded Situation'

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Google Maps

Three Oshawa schools have been placed in hold and secure due to an ongoing police investigation into an "armed/barricaded situation."

According to Durham Regional Police, the incident is unfolding in the area of Olive Avenue and Wilson Road South, with pedestrians being asked to stay away until the situation is cleared.

Keep Reading Show less