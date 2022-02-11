Ontario Woman Contacted Police In The UK During Home Invasion & They Still Helped Save Her
"Regardless of where they live, we will do all we can to help."
England's Durham Police may have saved an Ontario woman's life from across the pond with their "quick-thinking."
On February 9, Durham Constabulary's Live Chat facility received a message from an Ajax woman reading, "I need help, he is going to come, he is in the house," according to a tweet.
🌎 Our quick-thinking control room team helped save a woman 3,000 miles away after an intruder got into her home.
We were contacted on Wednesday on our online Live Chat facility by a distressed woman who reported an intruder trying to get into her home in Durham, Canada. pic.twitter.com/AqbLX1Vazd
— Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) February 11, 2022
The woman stopped responding in the chat, and the call handler realized she had meant to contact Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario.
The handler kept the chat open, and "Control Room colleagues" contacted Durham Regional Police, who swiftly sent officers over to the woman in need.
Officers arrived at the Ajax home and found a 35-year-old man inside, according to a press release.
The man fled the scene, but police "cornered him in a nearby yard."
The man refused to comply with the officers' orders and was tased. The suspect was arrested just 30 minutes after the woman contacted police in England.
The suspect has been hit with a list of charges, including "breaking and entering, assault, forcible confinement and disobeying a lawful order of court."
The woman sustained injuries from the attack and has received medical attention, according to Durham Constabulary.
Head of the force control room in Durham, Inspector Andrea Arthur, says they are "glad to learn there has been an arrest and, more importantly, the victim is out of danger and receiving the help she needs."
"If we can assist in rescuing a vulnerable victim in immediate danger, regardless of where they live, we will do all we can to help."