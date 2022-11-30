Christine McVie Of Fleetwood Mac Has Died & The Band Is Mourning A 'Best Friend'
"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."
Fleetwood Mac's singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died at age 79, according to the band and her family.
"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the band said in a statement on Wednesday.
McVie's family says the musician died "peacefully" on Wednesday in hospital after a short battle with an illness.
The statement from McVie's family, posted on her social media platforms, said: "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death."
They added that "she was in the company of her family" at the time.
"We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie," said the statement on McVie's Instagram account.
Fleetwood Mac also mourned the death of their beloved bandmate and "best friend" in a separate statement.
"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," read the statement on Fleetwood Mac's Twitter page.
"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life," the band's statement continued. "We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."
McVie was a member of Fleetwood Mac for 28 years before leaving the band in 1998. She re-joined the band in 2014, reported the BBC.
The specific cause of her death has not been made public yet.
