Canadian Celebs Are Posting Tributes To Gordon Lightfoot & They Show He Was A Canadian Icon
"Your poetry and melodies are an eternal inspiration."
On May 1, Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot died at the age of 84.
Announced on his official Facebook page, the musical artist died of natural causes in Toronto.
As soon as his death was announced, the tributes started rolling in from loads of Canadian and non-Canadian celebrities alike.
Lightfoot first rose to prominence in the late 1960s with his folk-inspired music, forging a career in the following decades. Some of his most iconic songs include "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald," "Sundown," "If You Could Read My Mind," and many more.
Astronaut, and musician in his own right, Chris Hadfield took to Twitter, saying that "[His] poetry and melodies are an eternal inspiration."
\u201cYour poetry and melodies are an eternal inspiration. Rest in peace now, Gordon Lightfoot.\u201d— Chris Hadfield (@Chris Hadfield) 1682995239
Canada's Prime Minister also took to social media to pay tribute to the folk star.
\u201cWe have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country\u2019s spirit in his music \u2013 and in doing so, he helped shape Canada\u2019s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family,\u2026\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1682994464
"We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape," said Justin Trudeau on Twitter.
"May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever."
\u201cHe sat on top of the mountain. \nHe shared what he saw. \n\nFor so many around the world, they knew our stories because of him. \n\nRest in peace Gord. \nGolden forever.\n\nGordon Lightfoot 1938-2023\n https://t.co/kEytbPIAK2\u201d— George Stroumboulopoulos \ud83d\udc3a (@George Stroumboulopoulos \ud83d\udc3a) 1682991832
"He sat on top of the mountain. He shared what he saw. For so many around the world, they knew our stories because of him," said TV host and personality George Stroumboulopoulos on Twitter.
And of course, Canada's music community came out in support of one of our nation's most celebrated artists.
"I was lucky enough to say Gordon was my friend and I'm gutted to know he's gone. The world is a lesser place without him. I know I speak for all Canadians when I say: thank you for the songs Gordon Lightfoot," said singer Bryan Adams.
\u201cThis one is really hard to write. Once in a blue moon you get to work and hang out with one of the people you admired when you were growing up. I was lucky enough to say Gordon was my friend and I'm gutted to know he's gone. The world is a lesser place without him. I know I speak\u2026\u201d— Bryan Adams (@Bryan Adams) 1682993990
"Bless your sweet songwriting heart, RIP dear friend."
Lead singer and bassist of the band Rush, Geddy Lee, also paid tribute to Lightfoot, posting a photo of the two of them together.
"I loved him. He used to bring his daughter who was a fan, to our shows, and he’d sit with her in the audience getting blasted with volume for three hours," said Lee.
"Every time I ran into him the first thing he would ask was how many gigs we’d done that year - he’d then proudly counter with the fact that he had played even more! RIP Gord - you are the man - the greatest Canadian."
Singer-Songwriter Ron Sexsmith also gave his love to the musician.
\u201cJust hearing the enormously sad news about Gord from over the sea. I didn't know him very well but his music was my guiding light as a songwriter. I never missed a chance to see him at Massey Hall. Colleen & I send our deepest condolences to Kim & his family RS\u201d— Ron Sexsmith \ud83d\udc99 (@Ron Sexsmith \ud83d\udc99) 1683023594
"I didn't know him very well but his music was my guiding light as a songwriter. I never missed a chance to see him at Massey Hall," wrote the musician.
Some non-Canadians also had kind things to say about Lightfoot and his legacy.
\u201cGordon Lightfoot has died. He was a great songwriter and a wonderful performer. Sundown, you better take care/If I catch you creepin' 'round my back stairs."\u201d— Stephen King (@Stephen King) 1682991802
Even horror author Stephen King tweeted about the passing of Lightfoot, saying "He was a great songwriter and a wonderful performer." And then quoted his hit song "Sundown."
Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys posted the cover of Lightfoot's album If You Could Read My Mind (a.k.a. Sit Down Young Stranger) with the caption "Rest in peace, Gordon Lightfoot."
Comedian and actor Ben Stiller also commented on his passing.
\u201cWhat a genius #GordonLightfoot was. His music is such a big part of my life. Rest in peace. Grateful for the inspiration he gave all of us.\u201d— Ben Stiller (@Ben Stiller) 1682998795
"What a genius #GordonLightfoot was. His music is such a big part of my life," tweeted Stiller.
"Rest in peace. Grateful for the inspiration he gave all of us."
It's obviously an emotional day for the music industry as a whole. With this Canadian icon passing away, don't be too surprised to see more heartfelt tributes pour in.