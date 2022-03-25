A Former Goop Boss Just Called Out Gwyneth Paltrow's Brand For Its 'Toxic' Wellness Culture
The diet culture took a toll
Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness company, Goop, is being called out by a former employee for pushing unhealthy diet patterns.
Elise Loehnen, the former chief communications officer of the brand, took to Instagram to open up about how the nature of the company ended up being 'toxic' and led her to have body image issues.
Loehnen, who resigned from her role in October 2020, says the famous Goop cleanses that subscribers and Paltrow are fans of, ultimately 'distorted her body image.'
"When I left my job at Goop two years ago, I decided to foreswear all cleansing. To me, it had become synonymous with dieting and restriction, and I felt like I was not in a healthy relationship with my body, where I was always trying to punish it [and] bring it under control," she said in the video.
Then in her caption, she further described how she changed her lifestyle once she left the company, stating that she "vowed to never do another cleanse again."
In the Netflix docuseries The Goop Lap, viewers follow Paltrow and Loehnen as they test out different wellness fads and trends, and they both appeared to work closely and have a good relationship.
According to Newsweek, when Loehnen left Goop, to work on writing a book, Paltrow referred to her as a sister and her counterpart in building the business.
"For the last seven years, and without her, Goop in this iteration wouldn't exist," said Paltrow. "She's also one of my favorite writers, and it's time for the world to finally see that with her impending book."
Paltrow and the Goop brand have not released a statement addressing the video.