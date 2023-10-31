These Canadian Celebs Dressed Up For Halloween & Some Stars Wore Multiple Costumes (PHOTOS)
Happy Halloween! 🎃👻
Halloween is officially here and some Canadian celebrities went above and beyond with their costumes.
From Justin Bieber's three Halloween costumes, including a Flintstones-inspired one, to Shay Mitchell dressing up as the Wicked Witch from Wicked, many Hollywood stars and Canadian athletes transformed into different characters to celebrate the spooky holiday.
We put together a list of the best Halloween costumes worn by Canadian stars and if you're looking for some last-minute inspiration then hopefully you'll find it here!
Hailey & Justin Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber proved just how much they love Halloween with their couples costume.
The husband and wife duo dressed up as Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble from The Flintstones.
Justin really committed to his outfit and even wore interesting-looking feet shoes!
Hailey & Justin Bieber's Costume No. 2
Justin and Hailey Bieber didn't just celebrate Halloweekend once, the couple went out twice and wore mismatched costumes the second time around.
In their second look, Justin wore a white and orange polka-dot reindeer onesie and Hailey wore a black latex mini-dress, a long black leather jacket, a cat-shaped balaclava and black sunglasses.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan celebrating Halloween with her friends.
@maitreyiramakrishnan | Instagram
Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan chose a Christmassy look for her Halloween costume.
Ramakrishnan shared a photo with her friends on her Instagram story, writing "I'm Halloween's worst nightmare, the more popular holiday."
Nina Dobrev
Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Teller in Halloween costumes.
Vampires Diaries actress Nina Dobrev and her partner Shaun White killed it with their couples costume again this year.
The couple went with a rock 'n roll theme, with White dressing up as Axl Rose and Dobrev going as Slash to a Halloween party.
Drew Scott & Howie Mandel
Property Brothers star Drew Scott and comedian Howie Mandel had some fun with their Halloween looks this year.
Scott and Mandel dressed up as each other this Halloween. They even provided a funny skit on Instagram, each one mimicking the other.
"Hi I'm Drew Scott, the less attractive property brother," Mandel joked while wearing a wig and fake facial hair.
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel
Drew Scott's brother Jonathan Scott dressed up as an elf from the game franchise The Legend of Zelda.
Jonathan's fiancée, actress Zooey Deschanel dressed up as Red Riding Hood.
Shenae Grimes-Beech & Her Family
Degrassi alum Shenae Grimes-Beech channelled Morticia Addams this Halloween.
Her husband Josh Beech and their two kids completed the family costume with other characters from the Addams family.
Justin Bieber's third Halloween costume
Justin Bieber wasn't finished with just two costumes, the Canadian singer also dressed up as a diver when he attended the Casamigos Halloween party over the weekend.
Eugenie Bouchard
Eugenie Bouchard showed off her Halloween look with a carousel of photos on Instagram.
The Canadian tennis player posed on a balcony in an all-black lace outfit, complete with a mask and pointed-toe shoes for her Catwoman costume.
Shay Mitchell
Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell and her three-year-old daughter Atlas dressed up as characters from the upcoming Wicked movie. Mitchell was the wicked witch and Atlas was an adorable Glinda.
Penny Oleksiak
Olympic athlete Penny Oleksiak and a friend of hers coordinated their looks for Halloween.
Oleksiak dressed up as Woody from Toy Story while her friend went as Buzz Lightyear.
Francesca Farago
Canadian reality TV star Francesca Farago shared hers and her fiancé Jesse Sullivan's couples costume in a TikTok video.
While Farago didn't say who they were dressed up as, fans guessed they were wearing costumes inspired by characters from the 2018 film Hereditary.
Jillian Harris
Love It or List It Vancouver host Jillian Harris always goes above and beyond with a family costume every year.
The 2023 Halloween theme was inspired by Harry Potter and Harris and her family did not disappoint.
The reality TV star dressed up as Professor McGonagall and her fiancé Justin Pasuto as Hagrid.
It looks like their son Leo channelled Draco Malfory, their daughter Annie was Hermione and one of their dogs was Harry Potter.
Priyanka
Canadian drag icon Priyanka went all out with four looks this Halloween.
On Instagram, Priyanka wrote she was taking kid's TV and movie characters and turning them into horror icons.
In one look the pop star combined Winnie the Pooh and Cocaine Bear to create "Cocaine Poo." She even had someone throw icing sugar as she posed for the movie poster.
Priyanka
In another one of her looks, Priyanka chose to go for a scary costume.
Priyanka combined the clown from IT and Loonette from the popular 90s kid's show The Big Comfy Couch. Thankfully, Molly the doll didn't get a creepy makeover and simply wore a cute yellow outfit.
In her two other Halloween looks, Priyanka dressed up as Smile and the Kool-Aid man and M3GAN as Inspector Gadget.
Winnie Harlow
Canadian model Winnie Harlow transformed into her favourite comedian for Halloween.
Harlow dressed up as Katt Williams, complete with the goatee, who she says she watched when she was in grade seven.
"THIS Halloween is really dedicated to little Winnie. Taking her lemons and turning them into lemonade," Harlow wrote in her Instagram post.
"The things that used to give her trauma. And the small things that helped push further. Laughter."
Kaitlyn Bristowe
The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe dressed up with her two adorable dogs Ramen and Pinot.
Bristowe wore a circus ringmaster outfit while her golden retrievers were both lions.
"Welcome to the circus.. Where Ramen is a paid actor. Like, is his hair really just blowing in the wind while he WERKS his angles?" she wrote in an Instagram post.
Gigi Gorgeous
Canadian YouTuber and model Gigi Gorgeous coupled up with her husband Nats Getty for their costumes.
The couple dressed up as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt from the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They even created their own movie poster and titled it Mr. & Mrs. Getty.
Which look is your favourite? Share it with us in the comments!