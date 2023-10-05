18 Halloween Costumes You Can Get On Amazon Right Now From 2023 Movies & TV Shows
So many ideas to choose from!
Halloween will be here before you know it and you may be brainstorming what you'll wear to a party you have coming up.
The films and TV shows released in 2023 are offering a lot of inspiration for Halloween costumes and you can find many of the looks on Amazon Canada.
From the Barbie film to The Little Mermaid and shows like The Last Of Us, Wednesday and Daisy Jones & The Six, we put together a list of some of the biggest releases of the year and where you can find similar costumes.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
Barbie
Margot Robbie as Barbie in the 2023 film.
The biggest film of 2023 was, of course, Barbie and the doll character had plenty of adorable outfits you can draw inspiration from. One of her most iconic looks is the pink cowgirl costume Margot Robbie wore in the film.
You can find basically the entire look on Amazon, which includes the vest, flared pants, scarf and earrings. The cowgirl hat isn't included in the bundle but you can also buy a similar hat on Amazon.
Ken
Ryan Gosling as Ken in the 2023 Barbie film.
It wasn't just Barbie with the cute outfits in the film; Ken had his own unique style as well.
The look we're choosing to focus on is the scene where Ryan Gosling wears the "I am Kenough" hoodie and the black and white headband, which are both available on Amazon Canada.
The Little Mermaid
Costumes inspired by Halle Bailey's Ariel in The Little Mermaid are bound to make a big splash this year.
You can go about getting the look two ways. First, you can buy the complete costume on Amazon Canada, which includes the mermaid skirt, top and mermaid accessories.
If you prefer to create your own mermaid look (and be more comfortable), you can purchase mermaid leggings and a purple sequin tube top separately.
Oppenheimer
Another huge film of 2023 was Oppenheimer. If you want to dress up as Cillian Murphy's character, J. Robert Oppenheimer, you can get the entire look on Amazon.
The full costume set includes a three-piece suit, K-6 brooch pin and hat (nuclear bomb not included).
Joel and Ellie from Last Of Us
If you want to team up with your friend or partner this Halloween, how about dressing up as the iconic duo of Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us?
For Ellie's look, you'll need a crewneck shirt and sports jacket or you can opt for her coconut tree T-shirt. You'll also need a backpack of course.
As for Joel, a casual button-up shirt or a green plaid fleece shirt will do. He's almost always wearing dark jeans and a backpack as well.
Wednesday Addams
Wednesday was released on Netflix in late 2022 and then we found out that it will be coming back for Season 2 so you're bound to run into more than one Wednesday this month.
While Jenna Ortega's Wednesday has a unique sense of style in the show, one of her best looks is the dress she wore to the school dance. You can find a similar dress and combat boots on Amazon Canada. Don't forget about the braided hairstyle and scowl as they complete the look!
Elvis
Elvis with Austin Butler came out in 2022, but with the new Priscilla movie slated to come out in November 2023, we're including the King of Rock and Roll on the list.
You can get Elvis' iconic white outfit on Amazon and don't forget about the wig, microphone and sunglasses to complete The King's look!
Camila from Daisy Jones & The Six
Camila Morrone's 1970s style in Daisy Jones & The Six was impeccable and we hope to see many people trying to recreate her various outfits from the show.
To achieve the look in the first photo, you'll need to get creative since the full costume isn't available on Amazon.
We did however find a brown sweater jacket coat, faux fur collar wrap, head scarves and retro sunglasses that will work!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem came out in 2023 and there are a variety of costumes available on Amazon, depending on which ninja turtle you want to be.
Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was ahead of the game and rocked a ninja turtle outfit at Toronto Fan Expo in August. So you can definitely take a page out of her book and recreate the look on your own!
Characters from The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Super Mario brothers were back with a new film this year, which means you can dress up as Mario, Luigi or other characters from the film like Princess Peach or Donkey Kong. These outfits are pretty easy to find on Amazon Canada.
Pink Lady from Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
If you love the movie Grease, then you may have seen the spinoff musical series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
Since the show unfortunately won't be coming back for a second season, this Halloween is the perfect opportunity for you and your besties to dress up as the Pink Ladies.
You can find different sets on Amazon. One set we found includes a pink jacket, glasses and a pink scarf.
Ghostface from Scream
Ghostface made his return in Scream VI so don't be surprised if you see the terrifying mask at the Halloween events you attend in October.
If by chance you want to dress up as Ghostface, you can find the entire costume on Amazon.
John Wick
Keanu Reeves made his final(?) return as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, which means it's the perfect time to pay tribute to the iconic character.
All you'll need for the look is a black three-piece suit, black tie, black dress shoes and a messy hairdo.
Sari from Cocaine Bear
The bear in Cocaine Bear may have been the main character in the film, but you can also dress up as Keri Russell's character Sari.
In the film, she wears a cute pink jumpsuit and white side bag so the outfit is simple enough to recreate. Feel free to add in a stuffed bear to really sell the look!
John Dutton from Yellowstone
It's still unclear when Yellowstone will return to our TV screens (we've been waiting for a while), but that doesn't mean you can't dress up as John Dutton for Halloween.
Kevin Costner's character from the show is almost always wearing a cowboy hat, cowboy boots, jeans, sunglasses and his Yellowstone vest, which you can find on Amazon.
Intern from Grey's Anatomy
If you're a big Grey's Anatomy fan, then perhaps you'll consider dressing up as one of the interns on the show.
All you'll need for this outfit is a blue scrub set and a white lab coat. You can even get your very own Meredith Grey ID badge on Amazon if you prefer to be one of the top doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
M3GAN
If a creepy Halloween costume is more your style then you may be considering dressing up as M3GAN from the 2023 horror film.
You can get the costume dress on Amazon and then just buy a pair of white tights separately.
The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian series is also filled with great costume ideas. If you want to go as the Mandalorian himself, you can get the full look on Amazon. The set includes the jumpsuit, mask and cape. Bonus points if you buy a Baby Yoda/Grogu doll to escort around your Halloween party.