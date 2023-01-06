'Wednesday' Is Coming Back For Season 2 & The Cast Says The TikTok Trend Was A Huge Help
🫰🫰
Exciting news for Wednesday fans, the show is coming back for a second season!
Netflix announced on Friday that the show will be coming back, meaning we'll get more of Jenna Ortega and the rest of the crew very soon.
"Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!" the post reads.
The Tim Burton take on the Addams family has been a major hit since it premiered in November 2022.
Wednesday has become Netflix's third-most-popular series of all time, behind only Stranger Things season 4 and Squid Game, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Hollywood Reporter also says the show has broken the record for most hours viewed in a single week by an English-language TV series.
It's even been nominated for a couple of Golden Globe Awards, which will air on January 10.
Many of the show's stars shared their excitement over the news on their social media channels, including Gwendoline Christie who plays Larissa Weems on the show.
"Season 2 is Coming…… @wednesdaynetflix 💣🩸🖤❤️🔥" she captioned an Instagram post.
Unfortunately, she was killed off in season one and many of her fans are demanding the show bring her back in the second season.
Catherine Zeta-Jones who plays Morticia Addams also shared her excitement over the news.
"So there you have it!!!! The best news! I mean the bestest best news. WEDNESDAY!!!!!! P.S. Wednesday nearly smiled…it’s that good," she wrote on Instagram.
Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler Galpin, posted, "I’d like to thank everyone who did the Tik Tok trend for making this happen."
The lead star Jenna Ortega who stars as Wednesday Addams had not commented on the show's renewal by the time this story had been published.
Fans were also thrilled by the announcement.
One person tweeted it was "the best news ever."
Another Twitter user simply responded with "uh finally!!!!" to the news.
One fan seems to think the announcement isn't enough and wants more seasons of the show.
\u201c@netflix This shouldn\u2019t be news. We were definitely expecting this considering this was the best show of 2022. \nWhat we wanna hear is, it\u2019s been renewed for season 3,4,5 and 6 \ud83d\ude0d\ud83d\ude05\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1673024400
Another fan of the show jokingly pointed out that the announcement should've been made on a Wednesday and told Netflix to "do better."
\u201c@netflix This news should have come on a Wednesday. Do better @netflix\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1673024400
Netflix has not shared details on the release date of the second season so stay tuned for that!
\u201cWaiting the last few days to announce Wednesday Season 2 like:\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1673031037
The first season of Wednesday is available on Netflix.
