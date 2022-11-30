Netflix Is Freaking People Out With Thing In NYC & Here's Why It's So Real In 'Wednesday'
How would you react if you saw Thing Addams from the Wednesday series casually walking around?
A new Instagram video shows the rogue hand roaming the streets of New York City, and while Netflix got plenty of freaked-out reactions from the stunt, you'll be equally shocked to find out how they made the character work in the new Addams Family spinoff.
In an Instagram video posted by Netflix on Wednesday, Thing is shown strolling around and waving to people who are clearly freaked out at first before laughing or smiling.
The same can't be said for a little girl who sees the hand and then starts crying. It's understandable!
The hand also takes a ride on a skateboard and flips off some pigeons.
He then takes a ride on the subway after which he walks by some nuns and one even sticks out her tongue at him.
Fans took to the comments section to share their hilarious thoughts about the video.
"Looks like he’s been working out, he’s bulkier than I remember," one person commented.
"I would literally pick thing up and hug it. To then proceed to cry ITS MY FAVORITE CHARACTER IN THE WHOLE SERIES 😭," another person wrote.
Another fan called out the person who kicked the skateboard Thing was riding on.
"Whoever kicked thing, trust you WILL be dealt with," they said.
Thing has a big role in the series about the iconic gothic family and Netflix has even shared behind-the-scenes photos of how the character was filmed.
In a tweet posted on Sunday, Netflix applauded Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu, who brought the character to life using nothing but his hand and a green-screen suit.
"Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday," Netflix wrote in the post, which also included a series of photos of Dorobantu in action.
"Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday"
In the pictures, Dorobantu is wearing a long-sleeve body suit, with Thing constructed into his own hand.
One photo shows Dorobantu lying on a contraption on wheels as the camera films Thing walking around.
The actor, magician and illusionist also shared some behind-the-scenes pics on his Instagram account.
Fans of the show have been expressing praise for the actor online.
One person tweeted that Thing "stole the show."
"Really enjoyed #wednesdaynetflix and "Thing" stole the show. More seasons please #Netflix"
Another person tweeted that they thought the character was created using computer generated imagery (CGI).
"I assumed it was cgi 😅love Thing this makes it more special"
Another Twitter user said Thing was a joy to watch and suggested Dorobantu deserves an award.
"Absolutely brilliant!
Loving it! Great cast and writing. 

I'm hoping there's a best supporting limb category in the awards season. 😉

The nuance and expression shown through Thing's role is joyful to watch. 
👍🏻"
Thing stars in the series alongside Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman and Christina Ricci.
All eight episodes of Wednesday are now available on Netflix.