Jenna Ortega Had COVID While Shooting The 'Wednesday' Dance & There's Backlash All Around
"I felt like I’d been hit by a car."
The Netflix series Wednesday is facing some major backlash after Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams, revealed that she had COVID while filming the show's now-viral dance scene.
Ortega revealed those details in a recent interview and a lot of fans are calling out her and the production for not putting a pause on filming as soon as the actress said she wasn't feeling well.
“I’d gotten the song [‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film," Ortega said in an interview with NME.
The scene happens in episode four titled "Woe What A Night," when Wednesday attends a school dance at Nevermore Academy.
Ortega confirmed she's the one who came up with the dance moves in the scene and received a lot of praise for it from other cast members and fans. The scene has since inspired plenty of copycats on TikTok.
“Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus," Ortega said.
She added that she gave a sample for a COVID test and then proceeded to shoot the scene before she knew for sure that she had it.
"They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result,” she said. "I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better."
NME reports that the production company behind the Netflix show, MGM, said in an email that "strict COVID protocols were followed" and that once Ortega got back the positive test they removed her from the set.
Fans of the show are taking to Twitter to express their anger about Ortega not being removed from the set as soon as she said she was sick.
One person wrote that Ortega should've been sent home because she "could get horrendously sick or infect others."
\u201cthis is a bad thing right? we all agree that this is not some "persevering through hardship" moment, its a why the fuck didn't she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others kinda moment\u201d— Lily Simpson is Emotionally Dead like Twltter (@Lily Simpson is Emotionally Dead like Twltter) 1670105645
Another person agreed that Ortega should've at least isolated until she got her results back.
\u201c@LilySimpson1312 The director and producer didn't want to slow down production, so they just continued until they couldn't - when they got the positive test result.\n\nThey should have had her isolate until the test results came back. But no, "the show must go on" \ud83d\ude44\u201d— Lily Simpson is Emotionally Dead like Twltter (@Lily Simpson is Emotionally Dead like Twltter) 1670105645
One Twitter user called the situation unprofessional and "irresponsible."
\u201cjenna ortega filming a whole scene while waiting for her covid test results AND with obvious symptoms isn\u2019t \u201cprofessional\u201d, it\u2019s just completely irresponsible\u201d— shir (@shir) 1670029421
Ortega has not addressed the backlash so it's unclear what her thoughts about it are.
The entire first season of Wednesday is available on Netflix.
