A 'Wednesday' Fan Tried To Get Jenna Ortega's Face As A Tattoo & People Are Horrified
It looks more like another celeb 👀
The hit Netflix show Wednesday has become a major success and fans are showing their love in all sorts of ways, including one person who wanted to get a tattoo of the main character played by Jenna Ortega.
Unfortunately, the work of art doesn't seem to resemble Ortega at all and many say it actually looks like another Hollywood star.
The tattoo has been posted on Reddit's r/funny page with the person who shared it saying the work of art looks more like Samuel L. Jackson's daughter.
The post has since received more than 117,000 upvotes and has sparked a lot of conversation with people either agreeing with the take or sharing their own comparisons.
"100% that's Wednesday L Jackson 🤣🤣" one person wrote.
People on Twitter also commented on the Samuel L. Jackson comparisons, even making their own artwork to go with their tweets.
Some people compared the tattoo to Gollum from The Lord of the Rings while others say it looks more like Wednesday Addams' father Gomez.
Others say it's a mix between Samuel L. Jackson and Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family show in the '90s.
"If Samuel's character got Christina Ricci's character pregnant in Black Snake Moan. This is their love child," one note reads.
Several other people drew the same comparison.
Many also questioned if the tattoo was a mistake or intentional.
"They had to have done this on purpose… no?" one person asked.
"Every tattoo I see on Reddit is a goddamned disaster. If they were going for a Wednesday Addams Samuel L Jackson mash up, they f**kin nailed it. Otherwise, this is just a failure," another person chimed in.
The identities of the tattoo artist and the person who got the tattoo are still a mystery.
Although one person posted on Instagram that they're behind the work, it seems more like a joke.
Wednesday fans will be happy to know that Netflix announced the show has been officially renewed for a second season on Friday.
The first season of Wednesday is available on Netflix.