An Olympic Skater Did Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' Dance On Ice & TikTokers Say She Crushed It
"This girl wins this trend, hands down."
What happens when you show Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday dance to one of the world's top young figure skaters?
You get a viral on-ice performance that no else can beat.
TikTok users are in awe over a new video showing Kamila Valieva, the teenaged Russian figure skater, doing a full on-ice routine to the hit Netflix moment.
The video, which was shot at the Russian Figure Skating Championships, shows Valieva performing the routine during a solo skate in front of a crowd. She's wearing a Wednesday-style outfit complete with braids, and she absolutely kills it with every move from the show before breaking into a more traditional skating routine.
@londonbridgeit
teenage goo goo muck #figureskating #skating #iceskating #kamilavalieva #kamila #wednesday #wednesdayaddams #wednesdaynetflix #googoomuck #jennaortega #wednesdaydance
"The fact that the show came out a month ago and she managed to master an entire routine within that time is so impressive," wrote one TikTok user in the comments on the video, which had been watched more than 1.5 million times in less than 12 hours.
"Giving off 'ice princess' vibes as the punk skater and I'm here for it," said another.
"This girl wins this trend, hands down," declared someone else in the comments.
It's not the first time the skater, 16-year-old Kamila Valieva, has stolen the spotlight in 2022. Valieva was the youngest skater at the Olympic Games in Beijing earlier this year, where she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump twice in a routine and the first to ever do it at the Games.
However, the Russian later became wrapped up in a doping scandal and ultimately bombed out of the competition in her final skate at the Games.
Still, she remains one of the top young talents in the sport, and it's easy to see why when you watch the video.
An extended clip from her routine shows she went all-out on the Addams Family theme. Not only did she do the Wednesday dance to Goo Goo Muck, but she also did a little Thing thing with her hand before taking to the ice.
Valieva has also posted the clip on Instagram, where it's been re-edited to use Lady Gaga's song Bloody Mary.
We're going to give the whole performance a 10/10. Very dope!