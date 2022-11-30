Netflix's 'Wednesday' Cast Revealed Their Fav Moments From Filming & What They Kept From Set
"It was all just too surreal to handle."
Stars of the new Addams Family spinoff Wednesday call the experience of being on the show "surreal" and say they had to learn some new skills in preparation for the Netflix series.
Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers and Percy Hynes White play Wednesday's classmates and friends at Nevermore Academy in the eight-episode series. They recently joined Narcity to chat about the experience of shooting with star Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton.
Doohan, who plays Tyler Galpin, says he's grateful that he got to be a part of the Tim Burton project and acknowledges that it was unlike anything he's ever done before.
"Probably the moment it kind of sunk in [was in] the first episode when Thing comes to my house to deliver a message for Wednesday, I realized my only scene partner was a disembodied hand," Doohan told Narcity.
"I have obviously never gotten to do anything quite like that and doing that with Tim Burton. It was all just too surreal to handle."
'Wednesday' Cast Shares Their Fave Memories From Filming & What They Got To Keep From Setwww.youtube.com
Joy Sunday plays popular girl Bianca Barclay, a character who butts heads with Ortega's Wednesday throughout the show.
Sunday says one of her most memorable scenes occurs in the first episode, when she faces Ortega in a fencing battle.
"I trained for about a month total before we shot that scene. I'd never done fencing before," Sunday said.
"I immediately took to it and so I loved filming that scene so much. It was probably one of my favorite scenes to shoot, definitely top three."
Sunday isn't the only one who had to learn a new skill while filming the show.
Percy Hynes White plays Xavier Thorpe, who is a talented artist in the series.
While he wasn't faking that talent, he admits he had to take lessons in order to stay true to his character.
"I don't paint in real life, I'm terrible at art. I had to take lessons," he said. "I had to take painting lessons and drawing lessons for like a month and I'm only ever painting for like two seconds in the show."
"It was really fun. I'm glad I got to do it."
The Canadian actor says he even got to walk away with a couple of art pieces once filming wrapped up.
"One of the last days I was just sneaking around set, hanging around waiting until we wrapped and then I talked to (showrunner) Al Gough and he let me walk into the shack, like my painting shack, and just pick whatever off the wall," Hynes White said. "So I have that at home."
Emma Myers plays Enid Sinclair, Wednesday's bubbly roommate at Nevermore Academy.
Myers says the biggest highlight for her was the star-studded cast, and she was pleasantly surprised with how everyone treated her.
"I was blown away by everybody's kindness on set, especially to someone like me, who's relatively new to this kind of thing," she said.
"They're all amazing people and I was really, really honored to be able to work with all these iconic actors and actresses."
Myers, Doohan, Sunday and Hynes White star in the series alongside Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman and Christina Ricci.
Wednesday is now available on Netflix.