Jenna Ortega Was Supposed To Be In 'You' Season 4 & Her 'Wednesday' Schedule Was The Issue
Maybe we'll see her in season 5!
Jenna Ortega had a busy schedule in 2022 while filming Wednesday, and it reportedly got in the way of her returning to another hit Netflix show.
The TV writer behind the psychological thriller You, Sera Gamble, says she hoped Ortega would be back as Ellie Alves in Season 4 of the show, and she's not closing the door on it happening in the future.
Gamble spoke with IndieWire about bringing Ortega back and why it didn't happen this time around.
"We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, 'Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'" Gamble told the outlet.
The show she's referring to is Wednesday, the Tim Burton spinoff of the Addams Family in which Ortega played the lead role.
Not only did the show film in Romania, but Ortega also had a gruelling schedule during the entire process, including cello and fencing lessons.
The 20-year-old actress spoke at a Netflix panel on February 9 where she shared that she broke down repeatedly while filming the show.
“It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me,” Ortega said at the panel as reported by Variety.
"I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out. There’s so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered of me hysterically crying," she continued.
Although it looks like Ortega will be returning to the role of Wednesday, as the show has been renewed for season 2, Gamble is open to having the Scream actress return to her show as well.
"It's been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again," Gamble told IndieWire.
Ortega has addressed returning to You in the past.
In a 2019 interview with Teen Vogue, Ortega said, “I just want her to be an even bigger badass. I don't want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad."
“It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life. She has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn't waste because of him.”
Penn Badgley, who stars in You as Joe Goldberg, is clearly a fan of Ortega, as he said during an interview with Narcity.
We asked the Gossip Girl actor to compare his and Ortega's roles in terms of which character is more cold-blooded: Joe Goldberg or Wednesday Addams?
"I love Jenna and I actually love the Addams Family and Wednesday. I know that she's great in it," he started off by saying.
"I think Wednesday is a little more superficially cold-blooded because she's like Wednesday, you know, she's like a goth girl. But then is she murdering people like this? No, she's just, you know, neutering them with piranhas and stuff like that. Which is sadistic (...) I think Wednesday is way more cold-blooded."
While we can't expect to see Ortega in the new season, You fans will get to see Tati Gabrielle return as Marienne.
Viewers last saw her run off to Paris and in true Joe fashion, he went looking for her.
You season 4 part one is now available on Netflix, and part two will be available on March 9.