Jenna Ortega Recreated A Classic '90s Movie For 'SNL' & It Definitely Isn't Disney-Friendly
Jenna Ortega hostedSaturday Night Live(SNL) this week, and the horror queen spoofed a classic Disney movie.
The youngstar took over the show for the first time and had a special guest appearance from her Wednesdaycostar and former SNL member Fred Armisen.
Armisen plays Uncle Fester in Netflix's hit series Wednesday, and on SNL, he played Oretga's long-lost twin sister.
The co-stars remade the classic 90's movieThe Parent Trap, but this version seems marketed towards a more mature audience.
While 20-year-old Oretega might still be able to pass for a tween, 56-year-old Armisen may be pushing the boundaries for an 11-year-old girl.
The pair go back and forth, recreating the iconic scene where identical twins Hallie and Annie discover they're sisters at summer camp.
The pair come back to their cabin after a storm to check if their belongings are ruined, and chaos ensues.
Ortega's photo of Shawn Mendes is ruined, and Armisen shares that his celeb crush is Lisa Rinna, who he'd let "wreck" him.
The director quickly moves to the next scene, which unravels into some mature content.
"Want to eat some Oreos?" asks Ortega. "It may seem weird, but I eat them with peanut butter."
"Well, F me, so do I!" says Armisen, who asks Ortega if she also likes Schlitz beer.
Armisen jumps the gun on the twin reveal, and the director fasts forwards to when Hallie is putting two and two together about their ages and parents.
"You have one old picture of your mom, and I have one old picture of my dad," says Ortega.
"Yeah, like in that Lindsay Lohan movie about the twins," says Armisen.
"At least yours is probably a whole picture," she pouts.
Armisen cheekily says, "A hole picture? You're eleven?"
The twins discover they're sisters, and the skit ends with the pair Armisen proposing they kill their parents for splitting them up, which feels on-brand for Wednesday but a little too mature for Disney.