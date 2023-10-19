These NHL Players' Halloween Costumes Are Super Creative & One Couple Nails It Every Year
We can't wait to see what costumes they choose for 2023!
Halloween is around the corner and that means we can expect to see some great costumes from Canadian NHL players.
Hockey players are known for going all out with their Halloween looks, and one team captain and his fiancée nail their couples' costumes every year.
From Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid dressing up as Tony Montana from Scarface to Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly teaming up for a rocker look, these NHLers know how to get creative.
As you look for inspiration for your own Halloween costumes, here are some of the best looks that hockey players have given us over the years that prove they are the best at dressing up for the spooky holiday.
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle in Halloween costumes.
@laurenkyle1 | Instagram, Edmonton Oilers | Twitter
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his fiancée Lauren Kyle dressed up as Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock from Scarface in 2022.
The couple kills it every year with their couples costumes.
In 2018 the pair dressed up as Marg and Homer from The Simpsons, in 2019 they went as characters from the Grinch and in 2021 they teamed up with other Oilers players and went as the cast ofFriends.McDavid was Chandler Bing and Kyle went as Phoebe Buffay.
They even recreated key moments from the Friends opening song and we love the commitment!
Mitch Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner opted for a non-scary look in 2019 when he dressed up as Fred Jones from Scooby Doo.
The hockey player did a couple's costume with his now-wife Stephanie LaChance, who went as Daphne Blake and they even had their very own Scooby Doo: their dog Zeus.
Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly
Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly with the Toronto Maple Leafs teamed up off the ice in 2019 when they dressed up as the famous rock band Queen.
Matthews nailed it as Freddie Mercury which he completed with the slicked-back hairdo and moustache.
Rielly went as Queen's guitarist Brian May and even had the long black wig and guitar.
Brady Tkachuk
The captain of the Ottawa Senators Brady Tkachuk got into the Christmas spirit with his Halloween costume in 2022 when he dressed up as Buddy from the film Elf.
The Vancouver Canucks team costume
The Vancouver Canucks portrayed their team spirit with their Halloween costume in 2019 when they went as the cast of Shrek.
Elias Pettersson went as Donkey, Jake Virtanen as the gingerbread man, Quinn Hughes and Thatcher Demko as two of the three little pigs, and Christopher Tanev and his partner, Kendra as Shrek and Fiona and Brock Boeser as Lord Farquaad.
Hopefully they'll go for another team costume this year!
Carey Price
Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price and his wife Angela looked amazing in their couples costume in 2019 when they dressed up as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family. Price even had Thing on his shoulder.
With all the hype from the Netflix show Wednesday, they could definitely re-use this look for 2023.
Sidney Crosby
Canadian NHLer Sidney Crosby was clearly into the show Ted Lasso in 2022 since he dressed up as the main character from the show.
He honestly did a great job with the look, complete with the moustache, jacket, aviators and visor of course.
Nick Suzuki
The Spanish crime drama show Money Heist was really popular a few years ago and three Montreal Canadiens used it as inspiration for their costumes.
Current team captain Nick Suzuki and former Canadiens Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Cale Fleury nailed the looks with the red jumpsuits and creepy face masks.
Calgary Flames team costume
Five players with the Calgary Flames dressed up as superheroes and dropped by the Alberta Children's Hospital in 2019 to surprise the kids and their families.
The costumes included Hulk, SpiderMan and Captain America.
Nathan MacKinnon
Canadian NHLer Nathan MacKinnon took a break from being a hockey player for one night along with his Colorado Avalanche teammates when they dressed up as wrestlers for Halloween.
Along with their outfits, they also had the typical wrestling headgear.
Josh Morrissey
Josh Morrissey with the Winnipeg Jets was unrecognizable with his 2021 Halloween look. The defenceman went as one of the dogs from the Disney movie 101 Dalmatians. He even had Cruella as his date.
Morrissey was so committed to the costume he wanted to see how his dog Ace would react to him wearing it.
If you swipe right on his Instagram post you'll see Ace was both excited and scared by the dog costume before he started biting the ears.
Tyson Barrie
In 2022, Tyson Barrie was still with the Edmonton Oilers when he showed up as Ken and his wife Emma was his Barbie. The couple was a bit ahead of the times since the Barbie film hadn't been released yet.
However, since this look is expected to be one of the top costumes in 2023, they have a major advantage in that they don't have to go looking for a new costume this year.
Evander Kane
Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane chose to include his whole family in his Halloween look in 2022.
Kane, his girlfriend Mara Teigen and their kids dressed up as the cast of Winnie the Pooh. Kane went as Tigger, Teigen as Eeyore, and the kids as Piglet and Winnie the Pooh of course.
We're excited to see what the Kane family comes up with this year!
Cody Ceci
In 2022, Cody Ceci with the Edmonton Oilers dressed up as Miley Cyrus and his wife was the wrecking ball. We're loving the commitment to the look!
Matt Duchene
Matt Duchene, who formally played with the Ottawa Senators, rocked his Halloween look in 2018 alongside his wife Ashley when they dressed up as skeletons.
They also used their costume as a way to announce they were expecting their first child. You can see a baby skeleton on Ashley's costume!
With so many incredible looks over the years, we're expecting big things from the NHL community this Halloween!