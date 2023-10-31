These NHL Players Killed It With Their Halloween Costumes & The Pop Culture References Are Fire
Which look is your favourite?
The spookiest day of the year is here and NHL players are proving yet again that they don't mess around when it comes to Halloween.
From dressing up as iconic TV and movie characters to transforming into the hottest Hollywood couples, many hockey players went all out with their costumes.
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk dressed up as a Will Ferrell character and Montreal Canadien Carey Price channelled his inner Ken.
Here are the best Halloween looks from hockey's biggest stars.
Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and his wife Emma Farinacci celebrated their first Halloween as husband and wife by dressing up as characters from the 2005 sports comedy film Kicking & Screaming.
Tkachuk dressed up as Phil Weston, played by Will Ferrell.
He even quoted the moment when Ferrell's character is punched by Hall of Famer Mike Ditka in his Instagram caption.
"I took a punch from Hall of Famer Mike Ditka and I did not go down. Sure, I wobbled a bit, but I did not go down. That Ditka has fists like a small truck!"
Carey Price
Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price celebrated Halloween with his family by dressing up as various characters from the 2023 Barbie movie.
For his look, Price went with the Western Ken look, which Ryan Gosling wore in the film.
Tyson Barrie
Former Edmonton Oiler Tyson Barrie's costume was inspired by a pop culture moment that happened in 2023 when Hailey and Justin Bieber wore two very different outfits to a Rhode launch event.
Barrie, who currently plays for the Nashville Predators, channelled Justin in a hoodie, shorts and yellow Crocs while Barrie's wife, Emma, dressed up as Hailey in a red mini dress.
Connor Hellebuyck
Everyone has been talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ever since Swift showed up at one of Kelce's football games and one of the Winnipeg Jets and his wife dressed up as pop culture's hottest new couple.
Connor Hellebuyck dressed up as Kelce to the team's Halloween party while his wife Andrea Fanciullo dressed up as Swift.
Ryan Reaves
The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrated Halloween weeks ago due to a tight hockey game schedule around Halloween.
For the team's annual party, Ryan Reaves went as Snoop Dogg and his wife Alanna dressed up as Martha Stewart.
Jesse Puljujärvi
Former Edmonton Oiler Jesse Puljujärvi is known for his epic Halloween looks and 2023 is another hit.
The hockey player dressed up as rapper Ice Spice and had a friend dress up as Pete Davidson.
The athlete's Halloween look even started a Reddit thread where people are applauding his costume.
J.T. Miller
Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller and his wife Natalie dressed up as a Playboy bunny and Hugh Hefner, but in the reverse order one would expect.
Miller was the Playboy bunny and his look included a black bodysuit, pink tights, bunny ears and pink heels.
Matt Duchene
Matt Duchene who formally played with the Ottawa Senators and currently plays with the Dallas Stars celebrated Halloween by dressing up as a creepy clown.
Tom Wilson
Toronto native Tom Wilson who plays for the Washington Capitals opted for a couples costume with his wife, professional beach-volleyball player Taylor Pischke.
They dressed up as Nathan and Haley Scott from the show One Tree Hill.
Tyler Seguin
Brampton native Tyler Seguin, who plays with the Dallas Stars, and his wife Kate Seguin dressed up as skeletons.
"In life and death," Kate captioned her Instagram post.