Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Pull Off For Under $50 With Some Dollarama & Amazon Help
They're affordable and cute!
Halloween events are about to ramp up and if you're scrambling to find an easy-to-make costume on a budget, don't worry you have options.
While some people like to go all out with their Halloween costumes, it is possible to put together a cute costume for under $50.
Amazon Canada, Dollarama, your closet and a bit of creativity are all that's needed to make a DIY costume for your next Halloween event.
We did some research to see which costumes are easy to make to hopefully give you some inspiration on how you can recreate one of these looks without breaking the bank.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
What Halloween costume is easy to make?
Despite what you may think, it is possible to make an easy Halloween costume and not overspend while doing it.
Sure it's faster to buy an entire costume on Amazon or at a party store and call it day, but do you really want to spend over $100 on something you might wear once?
Easy costume ideas include a witch, devil, cat and even a jar of jam.
I started looking through my own closet to get inspired and then took a trip to Dollarama and was nicely surprised by how many cool items they had there that could easily complete a Halloween look.
Keep reading to see easy and cheap DIY costumes we came up with.
How do you make a simple witch costume?
A witch hat at Dollarama. Middle: A dress on Amazon. Right: Halloween broomsticks at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Amazon
If you have a black dress, or a black shirt and skirt or pants, then being a witch for Halloween may be your cheapest and easiest costume choice.
All you really need is some black clothes and a trip to Dollarama to make this work.
I was shocked by all the great accessories Dollarama had for this Halloween costume. From a full make-up palette to black and white striped tights, a selection of witch hats, witchy jewelry and broomsticks, you can find basically everything you need in one place and stay well within a $50 budget.
If you don't have a black outfit, then we found an adorable black dress for $33.99 on Amazon with pumpkins on the skirt. Finish that off with some Dollarama accessories and voila!
How do you make a pirate costume?
A striped shirt on Amazon. Middle: Boot covers. Right: A pirate's hat at Dollarama.
Shirt | Amazon, Boot covers | Amazon, Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dressing up as a pirate for Halloween is another easy costume idea, and cheap as well depending on what you already have at home.
If you have a striped black and white shirt, black pants and tall boots then you can use that and just buy the accessories. Again, Dollarama is a great choice for those missing pieces like the pirate hat, eye patch and sword.
If you don't have anything in your closet, you can find men's and women's shirts on Amazon Canada for a decent price. We even found boot covers for under $25 and a corset dress for $32.49.
How do you make a cat costume?
A pair of costume cat ears at Dollarama. Right: A full-body leotard on Amazon.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Amazon
If you have a lot of black clothes in your closet or buy a black full-body leotard on Amazon then dressing up as a cat or Cat Woman can also be a great Halloween costume choice.
Dollarama has everything you need to finish this one off with, including the cat ears, a tail and a mask if you so desire.
How can I make a Wednesday costume?
A dress with skulls on it. Right: A pair of tights at Dollarama.
Amazon, Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
The Wednesday series was a big hit on Netflix and let's face it, Jenna Ortega's version of Wednesday is a perfect Halloween costume.
To make the costume work, you'll need a dress with a white collar (we love the dress with skulls we found on Amazon Canada), some funky tights which can be found at Dollarama or knee-high socks from Amazon and black lipstick. Don't forget about the braids and scowl to finish off the look!
What can I wear for a devil costume?
A headband with horns on it. Middle: Devil wings. Right: A devil pitchfork at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Amazon
My trip to Dollarama also made me realize that a devil costume is another easy DIY Halloween option.
If you have an all-red outfit or a red-and-black one, that could work well as your base, and then a few Amazon or Dollarama accessories can help you pull it together. Dollarama had different headbands with horns to choose from as well as the classic devil pitchfork.
We also found some cute red wings on Amazon that you can add to your look as well.
How do you make a simple vampire costume?
A choker and bracelet set at Dollarama. Middle: Vampire fangs and ears on Amazon. Right: Costume capes at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity, Amazon
A vampire costume is not only a classic Halloween costume, but definitely doable if you need to put something together quickly.
Again, a black dress or all-black outfit of some kind would work perfectly and then you can have fun with the accessories.
Dollarama was filled with so many great accessories like the skull choker and bracelet set seen above, long black gloves, fake blood and capes.
You'll also need the fangs, which we found in a set on Amazon Canada that came with pointed ears.
What are some easy DIY costume ideas?
Beyoncé dressed as Rosie the Riveter. Right: A costume kit at Dollarama.
@beyonce | Instagram, Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
There are a lot of easy DIY costumes you can find out how to make online.
The easiest ones we have come across include a jar of jam, a delivery pizza person and Rosie the Riveter.
For the jam costume simply wear a matching shirt with a pair of leggings/pants or dress (depending on which flavour of jam you want to be) and top if off with a checkered bucket hat found on Amazon Canada. We also suggest a name tag of some sort to indicate which brand and flavour of jam you are.
For a pizza delivery driver, all you'll need is a T-shirt or long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap. Obviously, you'll need some pizza so you can use the box as a prop. Bonus points if you bring the pie to the party!
Rosie the Riveter, the cultural icon from World War II, is another easy costume to put together if that's what you're looking for. If you have a denim button-up top then you're ahead of the game and if not, you can easily find one on Amazon. Same goes for the polka dot headband or scarf and the red lipstick.
Lastly, you could just pick up an "instant costume kit" at Dollarama, like the one seen in the picture above, and make it easier for yourself. The one in the photo has basically everything you need to dress up like you're in a biker gang and then you just need to get creative with what you have in your closet for the rest.