Ariana Grande Split From Husband Dalton Gomez & Fans Were Right About Her Wimbledon Look
Thank U, Next?
Ariana Grande has reportedly split from her husband Dalton Gomez.
According to several news outlets, including People, the Thank U, Next singer separated from her husband of two years earlier in 2023, although they're only now being open about it.
A source told People the 30-year-old musician and the real estate agent are "quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."
TMZ reports the married couple has been separated since January and is "headed for divorce." TMZ also adds that the couple was having problems before Grande moved to London, England in December 2022 to film the movie Wicked.
Rumours about the couple's relationship issues first began swirling around the internet this weekend after fans spotted Grande at Wimbledon without her wedding ring.
Grande, who wore Mejuri to the event, was seen seated next to Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield.
Ariana Grande and Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023.Courtesy of Mejuri.
It looks like the 7 Rings singer attended the tennis tournament with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, who she posted pics with on her Instagram.
According to E! News, Grande and Gomez were first linked back in 2020 but didn't confirm their relationship until they appeared together in her music video with Justin Bieber for Stuck With U.
They reportedly ran in the same circle of friends and spent a lot of time getting to know each other during quarantine amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gomez then proposed to Grande in December 2020 and the couple got married a few months later around May 2021, as reported by E! News.
As of Monday, the singer and actress did not have many posts with Dalton left on her Instagram.
One of the last ones she posted was on November 2022 where she is seen smiling next to Gomez.
It's unclear what led to the couple's breakup.
@narcitytv
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have separated after 2 years of marriage. #arianagrande #arianagrandenews #arianagrandedaltongomez #arianagrandebutera #arianagrandeedit #arianagrandetiktok #fyp #celebritynews
Grande has been in London since the beginning of the year working on her latest project, Wicked which is set to come out in November 2024.
She has shared some posts during her time filming with fans.
In one post shared in April, Grande marked the halfway point of the project.
"Halfway. Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day," she wrote in the caption.
"I don’t want it to end. so while I am still here, present, now, I just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous gratitution ! and allow my heart to overflow."
Back in April, Grande also made a TikTok video addressing people's concerns over her body.
In the video, the musician addressed what she called the "lowest point" of her life.
“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” she said at the time.
“[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”
It's unclear if Grande was perhaps talking about her split from Gomez in that video in some way.
Grande has yet to address the split from Gomez publicly.