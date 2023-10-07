13 Halloween Costumes For Couples In 2023 & You Can Get Most Of These Looks On Amazon
Lots of great costume ideas for you and your boo!
Halloween is coming up soon and if you're trying to figure out a couples costume for this year, then why not look at some of pop culture's biggest moments in 2023 for inspiration?
Barbie and Ken are bound to be a big hit this year and possibly even some real-life celebrity couples that took us by surprise like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
If pop culture moments aren't your thing, then Amazon Canada is loaded with other fun ideas for you and your partner.
Here's a look at some of the most iconic couples in pop culture, other costume ideas and how you can get the look.
Barbie and Ken
Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in the 2023 Barbie film.
We have a feeling Barbie and Ken will be THE couples costume of 2023. There are so many fun looks you can recreate from the Barbie film, but we love their matching rollerblading outfits.
While the Ken costume is available on Amazon Canada, Barbie options seem to be selling out fast. There are limited sizes available on other websites like Halloween Costumes and Light in the Box.
Since we doubt anyone wants to be rollerblading while attending a Halloween party, there are lots of yellow sneakers you can buy on Amazon in both men's and women's sizes.
If you're planning this look for Halloween we suggest securing the outfits as soon as possible!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce. Right: Taylor Swift.
@chiefs | Instagram, @cosmopolitan | Instagram
Everyone was talking about it when it happened: Taylor Swift watching the Kansas City Chiefs game and leaving afterwards with Travis Kelce. We suspect this new couple will influence a lot of costumes this Halloween and we have ways you can make it happen.
There are two ways to go about getting Kelce's look. You can buy the real jersey from the NFL shop, but be warned the sizing is limited and it's not cheap. Or you can get something similar made on Etsy.
As for Taylor's look, you'll need a white tank top, black jean shorts and a red and white windbreaker. We found a Kansas City Chiefs sweater or jacket on a website called Fanatics or a full-snap Chiefs jacket that could work. Don't forget the red lipstick and nails!
Hailey and Justin Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber made headlines in the summer thanks to the outfits they wore when they attended a New York City launch event for Hailey's Rhode cosmetics line.
Hailey was dolled up in a red minidress, red stilettos, and red purse. Justin, on the other hand, kept things super casual with his look.
To recreate Hailey's outfit you'll need a red minidress that can be found on Amazon Canada, red heels, red purse, strawberry earrings and a "B" necklace.
For Justin's ensemble you'll need a grey sweatshirt, matching grey shorts, yellow crocs and a pink baseball cap.
It's obvious which of the two will be more comfortable!
Morticia and Gomez Addams
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in Wednesday.
Matthias Clamer | Netflix
The Morticia and Gomez Addams couples costume has been around for years, and it's likely to be a popular choice this Halloween with the new Wednesday series on Netflix.
You can find Morticia's dress and wig on Amazon. Then you just need the black nail polish and lipstick to complete the look. Gomez's full suit can also be found online.
Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton
Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are one of the strongest couples on the show Yellowstone and their not-so-traditional wedding look could be a fun one to recreate this Halloween.
For Dutton, you'll need a sparkly gold dress and faux fur coat. As for Wheeler's outfit, you can find his Yellowstone jacket and sunglasses in a set on Amazon. Then you just need to pair it with a black button-up shirt, jeans, a belt and a cowboy hat.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Another celebrity couple that took us by storm this year was the public debut of Kylie Jenner with her new beau, actor Timothée Chalamet. One of their first events together was at the US Open in early September.
The cute new couple decided to match their outfits at the tennis tournament and luckily for us they should be pretty easy to recreate for Halloween.
For Jenner's look, you'll need a basic black T-shirt, black sporty sunglasses, and chunky gold earrings.
For Chalamet, you'll need a grey T-shirt, a black zip-up sweatshirt, a baseball cap and a silver chain with a cross.
Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
A peanut butter and jelly sandwich costume.
If pop culture isn't your thing, then maybe a popular food pairing will be a better fit.
This peanut butter and jelly sandwich is an easy one-stop purchase on Amazon for both you and your partner.
S'mores
A S'mores couples costume.
S'mores are another delicious food pairing that you and your boo can dress up as this Halloween.
One person can be the chocolate cracker and the other has the marshmallow. How sweet!
Ariel and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid was a big film to be released in 2023 and that means Ariel and Prince Eric could make for the perfect Halloween costumes.
Ariel's blue dress can be found on Amazon and then you just need to pair it with some nude sandals. Prince Eric's look is also available online.
Danny and Sandy from Grease
It wouldn't be a true couples costume list if we didn't mention the iconic duo: Sandy and Danny from Grease.
This two-person look from the final scene of the movie has been around for years so why not try it out for yourself?
Sandy's look requires an off-shoulder black top, black trousers and a black belt. You can get the full look on Amazon or use what you have in your closet. Don't forget the red heels and red lipstick!
Danny's outfit is also an all-black ensemble with a black T-shirt and black jeans. He's also wearing a lot of hair gel!
Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing
Baby and Johnny from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing make up another famous couple you might want to consider for your costume.
Johnny's look is again pretty simple with a black tank top and black jeans and shoes. Whereas for Baby's look, you just need a white button-up shirt that you can tie above the waist, blue jean shorts and white sneakers.
Wine and cheese
A wine and cheese couples costume.
If you love wine and cheese, then why not dress up as wine and cheese for Halloween? This two-piece costume from Amazon has basically everything you need and you can even switch places the following year to re-use the outfits!
Fred and Wilma from The Flintstones
Fred Flintstone costume. Right: Wilma Flintstone costume.
Fred costume | Amazon, Wilma costume | Amazon
Since we're talking about couples costumes, it's only fair we bring up Fred and Wilma from The Flintstones.
It's not only a cute choice, but an easy one since you can get Wilma's dress and necklace on Amazon and the same goes for Fred's orange outfit.