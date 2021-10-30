Trending Tags

Coffee Crisp Is Trending On Twitter As People Debate The Best Halloween Candy In Canada

But do they love it or do they hate it? 🍫🎃

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It's that time of year when people debate the best Halloween candy and Coffee Crisp is trending on Twitter as a result.

A couple of days before the spooky holiday, someone tweeted a photo of a bunch of mini chocolate treats that are Halloween classics in Canada and asked people to reveal their top three.

"I don't care what you say unless it's Coffee Crisp slander," one person tweeted. "Then I will reply with a fancam."

Someone else even took a shot at the U.S. "I feel sorry for my American friends, because Coffee Crisp is the King of chocolate bars," they said. "Life is simply sweeter north of the border."

"Always going for that Coffee Crisp baby," another person tweeted.

As the Canadian chocolate bar started getting more and more mentions, someone else said that you know it's Halloween in Canada when Coffee Crisp is trending on Twitter. Very, very true!

