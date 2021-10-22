Trending Tags

Halloween In Canada Has Been Given The Green Light By The Country's Top Doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said Halloween can be celebrated safely with "great Canadian creativity."

Halloween In Canada Has Been Given The Green Light By The Country's Top Doctor
Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

If you've been wondering what the rules about Halloween in Canada this year would be, new guidance from the country's top doctor has been revealed and you don't have to be too scared about it.

During a COVID-19 update on October 22, Dr. Theresa Tam shared that festivities for the holiday can happen this year as the country continues to maintain public health habits.

"With a bit of our great Canadian creativity, we can ensure that kids and kids at heart can have fun and safely enjoy this special tradition," she said.

In 2020, the Canadian creativity that Tam mentioned took centre stage when someone in Quebec made a candy slide down the front steps of their home so kids could get their treats without any contact.

For this year, Ontario's top doctor has also given a stamp of approval for Halloween and said trick-or-treating can happen along with other activities when some rules are followed.

Those rules include trick-or-treating being done outside as much as possible, no crowding on doorsteps and no lengthy interactions. Then for Halloween celebrations, partiers should follow the rules for social gatherings including capacity limits set out by the province.

