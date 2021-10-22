Halloween In Canada Has Been Given The Green Light By The Country's Top Doctor

We use cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. Learn More
If you've been wondering what the rules about Halloween in Canada this year would be, new guidance from the country's top doctor has been revealed and you don't have to be too scared about it.
During a COVID-19 update on October 22, Dr. Theresa Tam shared that festivities for the holiday can happen this year as the country continues to maintain public health habits.
"With a bit of our great Canadian creativity, we can ensure that kids and kids at heart can have fun and safely enjoy this special tradition," she said.
In 2020, the Canadian creativity that Tam mentioned took centre stage when someone in Quebec made a candy slide down the front steps of their home so kids could get their treats without any contact.
For this year, Ontario's top doctor has also given a stamp of approval for Halloween and said trick-or-treating can happen along with other activities when some rules are followed.
Those rules include trick-or-treating being done outside as much as possible, no crowding on doorsteps and no lengthy interactions. Then for Halloween celebrations, partiers should follow the rules for social gatherings including capacity limits set out by the province.
According to FatherMag, which analyzed costume-related Google searches in Canada, Squid Game apparel from the hit show will be the go-to costume across most of the provinces.
FatherMag | Handout
"Besides the ever so popular witch, princess, dinosaur, and fairy costumes, every year brings a new blockbuster," FatherMag said. "While last year the Among Us costume was hugely popular, 2021 is the year of the Squid Game costume."
In B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and P.E.I., searches for costumes around the Netflix mega-hit were number one in terms of what to dress up as this month.
Over in Saskatchewan, Cruella was the top Google search for costumes, while Harley Quinn dominated in Newfoundland and Labrador, and the good ol' classic witch was number one in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Hauling home a bag full of candy was the highlight of Halloween when I was a kid. As we got older, our plans turned into pop culture costume contests and drinking jungle juice out of a spooky cauldron.
While we can certainly still enjoy the same candies from our childhood, why not try these nine more adult-appropriate treats that'll make Halloween night a little more exciting?
Jelly Belly BeanBoozled Jelly Beans
Price: $7.97
Details: Beanboozled is a fun challenge designed by Jelly Belly where identical jelly beans are either a delicious or disgusting flavour. You won't know until you taste them. They make a fun activity at your next Halloween party. While you can share these with kids, they probably won't like you very much for it.
Details: Made by the same evil geniuses at Jelly Belly, the Fiery Five is another challenge that tests if you can handle the heat. Each flavour is increasingly spicy so make sure you have a glass of water or milk handy.
Details: These Toronto-made popcorn bags are all infused with various wines and spirits. I have to admit I was initially skeptical about the flavours but the alcohol taste is very subtle. I tried the champagne flavour which has popping candy in it and the tequila one that tastes like elevated caramel corn.
Details: Whether it's for Halloween or the holidays, this gorgeous set would make a nice gift for that special someone in your life with a sweet tooth. It comes with a copper flask, a box of bourbon gummy bears and a box of maple bourbon caramels.
Details: These energizing orange chocolate chews each have 85 milligrams of caffeine in them (just a little under what an 8-ounce cup of joe would have). They're popular with fitness enthusiasts because they give you the energy without all the stomach problems.
Details: These fruit-infused sugar cubes are made to take your mimosa to the next level but you can also use them to sweeten up teas and other cocktails, too. It comes in an assorted pack of 18 with strawberry, peach, and raspberry pieces.
Details: These neat little suckers have a surprise inside that'll totally delight you and your BFF. After you enjoy the botanical-infused lollipops, you can plant the biodegradable stick which contains seeds that can grow herbs like mint and sage.
Details: These sweet gummies are made in Toronto and come in a stylish triangle container that you can customize for a special occasion if it's a gift. FYI: these ones don't actually have any alcohol in them so they're safe for kids.
Details: And if you find nothing scarier on Halloween than the hangover the next morning, then these lemon-flavoured electrolyte drinks will have you waking up refreshed. You can buy them in packs of six, 12 or 24 and drink them before, during or after having a hauntingly good time.
Now that Ontario has the greenlight to trick-or-treat this year, it is time to dust off your Halloween costumes.
If you don't want to dress up as one of the classics — like a cat, witch or vampire — for your Halloween 2021 debut, why not try your hand at a Toronto-themed fit? Here are 12 different costume ideas that only Torontonians would understand.
Doug Ford & a Tim Horton's Coffee
#ICYMI: this morning we stopped by @TimHortons to support #TimsCampDay! There’s still time to stop by your local Ti… https://t.co/eIUm8mGoZE
What you'll need: A white or light blue button-up shirt, a large Tim's coffee cup, a heaping amount of hair gel and your biggest smile. Want to turn this into a couple's costume? Have the other person dress up as a large Tim's cup or as a massive smile cookie.
Mayor Tory's Hair
Even Mayor Tory isn’t getting a hair cut these days eh #solidarity #itshardoutthere https://t.co/glIetfuGOC
The reference: When Ontario was still in the height of the pandemic and in the midst of what felt like a never-ending lockdown, Torontonians far and wide were counting down the clock on when they can get their hair cut. The undisputed king of lockdown locks turned out to be Mayor John Tory.
when I tell you this is not the worst of it …… Part 2? #fyp #toronto
The reference: ICE Condos came under some hot fire earlier this year when a TikToker shared her lived experience at the York Street building. The poster claimed that there were weekly fire alarms, broken-down elevators, and reports of shootings in the building. ICE Condos dismissed those claims and said they were "inaccurate" and "outdated" notions.
What you'll need: A busted rectangular box that you can fit into, complete with cut-out windows, and a mini speaking bumping loud music or never-ending fire alarm sounds.
What you'll need: A grey bomber, a toque, a green scarf, blue joggers or jeans, a Segway (or scooter), and a plushie version of a raccoon that you can hold by its neck all night long. Maybe even hot glue a bracelet to the back of its neck so you don't have to worry about dropping it. Bonus points if you take a picture with your pet in place of the raccoon.
What you'll need: A long-sleeved yellow sweater or shirt, red shoes, blue jeans, round glasses, a library card, and of course some aardvark ears (any brown-coloured animal ears headband will do, and you can even wear your hair in space buns). Want to turn this into a couple's costume? Have your partner dress as Premier Ford and snap a picture of the two of you in front of a pickup truck.
What you'll need: Cut out a box to make it seem like you're strapped into the Lumberjack ride at Wonderland, and throughout Halloween night just stop in place for random periods of time. You could even make this a couples' or friends' costume, but you might need a longer box.
What you'll need: A shirt with a drawn calendar on it with a giant 'X' on each square to signify that the province is closed for business, wear a watch to keep track of the time the reopening phase kicks in, and maybe wrap yourself in a blanket since everyone spent their time at home and likely in bed anyway.
It's almost Thanksgiving in Canada and the country's top doctor has revealed how to celebrate the holiday weekend safely with family and friends.
During a COVID-19 update on October 8, Dr. Theresa Tam urged Canadians to keep gatherings small and follow local public health advice but said indoor gatherings can happen and be safer by ensuring people who are eligible to be vaccinated are, in fact, vaccinated.
It might not be easy, but the top doctor is recommending finding out the vaccination status of the people you'll be spending time with this Thanksgiving.
"Ask your family, or if you have people outside of your family that you're thinking of inviting, do try and ask them whether they've been vaccinated or not and take that into account," Tam said.
If people attending a gathering are eligible to get doses but aren't fully vaccinated, she advised that indoor gatherings be limited to just the household or be held outdoors.