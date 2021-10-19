Trending Tags

These Are The Most Searched Halloween Costumes In Canada RN & 'Squid Game' Is Taking Over

The guards are pretty spooky, tbh.

@netflixkr | Instagram, Elina Zolotareva | Dreamstime

The Halloween season is almost upon us, and if you're still looking for costume inspiration, there's one trend that's dominating across the country.

According to FatherMag, which analyzed costume-related Google searches in Canada, Squid Game apparel from the hit show will be the go-to costume across most of the provinces.

FatherMag | Handout

"Besides the ever so popular witch, princess, dinosaur, and fairy costumes, every year brings a new blockbuster," FatherMag said. "While last year the Among Us costume was hugely popular, 2021 is the year of the Squid Game costume."

In B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and P.E.I., searches for costumes around the Netflix mega-hit were number one in terms of what to dress up as this month.

Over in Saskatchewan, Cruella was the top Google search for costumes, while Harley Quinn dominated in Newfoundland and Labrador, and the good ol' classic witch was number one in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

