halloween in ontario

Trick-Or-Treating In Ontario Is Actually Happening This Year But These Are The Rules

Moore says kids shouldn't yell "too exuberantly."

Trick-Or-Treating In Ontario Is Actually Happening This Year But These Are The Rules
Kristen Prahl | Dreamstime

It's time to stock up on candy and dust off your Halloween decorations because trick-or-treating is happening this year!

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, announced in a press conference on Thursday that trick-or-treating will take place this year in Ontario with some guidance.

"Trick-or-treating should take place outdoors as much as possible. Be creative, fashion a face-covering into your Halloween costume design, but remember a costume mask is no substitute for a proper face covering," Moore said.

"Do not overcrowd the doorsteps, take turns, keep interactions brief, maintain physical distancing as much as possible."

Moore also asked that children refrain from yelling "too exuberantly" to minimize the risk of aerosolization.

Those thinking about attending or throwing Halloween parties are asked to follow the same rules of social gatherings, keeping in mind that only 25 people are allowed to gather indoors and 100 outdoors.

Ontario's top doctor is also telling residents to stay home if they feel unwell, even with mild symptoms.

