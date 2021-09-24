Trending Tags

halloween in ontario

This Halloween Event In Ontario Will Have A Magical Trail Of Over 3,000 Glowing Pumpkins

Explore Pumpkinferno and try the scavenger hunt! 🎃

Science North, Science North

If you are trying to look for fun Halloween events in Ontario, we have you covered. This October, Sudbury's Dynamic Earth will be transforming into a spooky wonderland with tons of brand-new features.

Pumpkinferno is returning from October 2 to 30, Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and you'll be able to explore a trail with over 3,000 pumpkins carved into 19 displays.

There is also a scavenger hunt along the walking path, where you'll need to find hidden objects.

New for this year, there will be several indoor attractions, like a haunted maze, creepy-crawly show, and bug bistro.

Tickets are already on sale and are $11 for members and $13 for the general public.

Halloween At Dynamic Earth

Price: $11 for members and $13 for the general public

When: October 2-30 (Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Address: 122 Big Nickel Rd., Sudbury, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll also be able to take a seat next to the fire and listen to chilling stories or watch a show projected on the iconic Big Nickel.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

