This Halloween Event In Ontario Will Have A Magical Trail Of Over 3,000 Glowing Pumpkins
Explore Pumpkinferno and try the scavenger hunt! 🎃
If you are trying to look for fun Halloween events in Ontario, we have you covered. This October, Sudbury's Dynamic Earth will be transforming into a spooky wonderland with tons of brand-new features.
Pumpkinferno is returning from October 2 to 30, Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and you'll be able to explore a trail with over 3,000 pumpkins carved into 19 displays.
There is also a scavenger hunt along the walking path, where you'll need to find hidden objects.
New for this year, there will be several indoor attractions, like a haunted maze, creepy-crawly show, and bug bistro.
Tickets are already on sale and are $11 for members and $13 for the general public.
Halloween At Dynamic Earth
Price: $11 for members and $13 for the general public
When: October 2-30 (Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
Address: 122 Big Nickel Rd., Sudbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll also be able to take a seat next to the fire and listen to chilling stories or watch a show projected on the iconic Big Nickel.
