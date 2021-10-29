Trending Tags

Halloween In Canada Is Going To Be Freezing In Some Places & There's A Chance Of Snow

If you're wondering what the weather will be on Halloween in Canada, a forecast has been released and it looks like it'll be freezing with a chance of snow in quite a few places.

The Weather Network has laid out the conditions from coast to coast and most of B.C. might be unsettled but the south coast should be "stellar" thanks to temperatures in the teens and mostly clear skies.

The Prairies and all three territories will miss out on good trick-or-treating weather as daytime highs are expected to struggle to get above zero, which means bundling up will be necessary by the evening.

It will be 1 degree in Calgary, 3 degrees in Edmonton, 2 in Saskatoon, 1 in Regina, zero in Whitehorse and Yellowknife and -5 in Arviat, Nunavut.

Manitoba and Northern Ontario will also be dealing with lake effect snow!

To the east, temperatures will be relatively high but it's going to be a soaker in most places. It will be 12 in Ottawa with rain, 11 in Montreal with drizzle, 15 in Moncton with rain, 14 in Charlottetown with showers and 16 in Halifax with rain.

However, it will be 14 with some sun in Toronto and 8 with lots of sun in St. John's on Halloween. Happy haunting, folks!

