12 Halloween Costumes You Can Buy In Canada For A Spooktacular Low Price
These price tags are all treats, no trick. 👻
After the year we've been through, we all deserve to let loose and celebrate what Halloween's all about: dressing up in outrageous costumes, eating copious amounts of candy and watching scary movies.
While some of us spend months planning our costumes on Pinterest, others tend to leave the costume-hunting until the last minute. If you fall in the latter category, we found a great tool that can save you a lot of time and money—especially if you have kids at home.
With its huge supply of affordable costumes, accessories and decorations, Party Expert is the Canadian destination for all things spooky. Not only does this online shop offer Canadians fast and free shipping (on orders over $75), it has some of the best prices on the market. So, if you're on a budget but want to go all out this year, you can find everything you need for your big Halloween bash without breaking the bank.
Stuck on a Halloween costume? Here are some of the most popular adult and kids items you can buy online.
Casa de Papel Costume & Mask
Price: $59.99
Details: With the popular Netflix series Money Heist coming to a dramatic conclusion this year, it's no wonder more people are opting for the infamous red jumpsuit and Dali mask. You can get it in sizes M to 2XL.
Darling Bee Costume
Price: $39.99
Details: You can pollinate the Halloween party in this ensemble that comes with a romper, headband and wings. You'll have to get crafty and make your own yellow and black striped stockings. You can even turn this into a couples costume and have your partner dress as a honey pot or flower.
Cruella Classic Costume
Price: $99.99
Details: You can go as your favourite Disney villain this year and pair this black and white wig with a red dress of your choice—and don't forget the red gloves and fur coat. If you have little ones at home, you can dress them in dalmatian onesies for the cutest photo op.
Inflatable Alien Costume
Price: $74.99
Details: An inflatable T-rex is so 2020! This year it's all about the inflatable alien. This is a unisex one-size-fits-all costume that requires four AA batteries (not included) before putting it on.
Shadow Ninja Costume
Price: $29.99
Details: Channel your inner warrior this year and dress up as a shadow ninja! This set comes with a jumpsuit, hood, headscarf and belt. You'll have to buy the sword for $6.99 separately.
Light-Up LED DJ Marshmello Mask
Price: $39.99
Details: When it comes to masks, besides the obviously scary options like Michael Myers and V For Vendetta, you can find a ton of unique face coverings like this light-up one that comes in different colours but it's a total surprise which hue you're going to get when you order.
Beskar Armor Costume
Price: $89.99
Details: Obsessed with The Mandalorian? You're not the only one. A ton of shoppers are adding this intricate bounty hunter costume to their cart. The set comes with a mask, jumpsuit, cape and gloves. All other accessories like the iron will have to be purchased separately.
Ghostbusters Costume
Price: $39.99
Details: If you love to dress up your pooch, Party Expert has a ton of pet costumes on deck. This Ghostbusters outfit is the most popular one and it even comes with an inflatable backpack.
Gryffindor Deluxe Robe
Price: $69.99
Details: If you're truly stuck on what to wear, you can't go wrong with a classic like Harry Potter. You just have to get a tie and glasses to complete the look and Expecto Patronum!
Inflatable Tiger Costume
Price: $74.99
Details: Another popular inflatable costume is this tiger one that's perfect for anyone who's still obsessed with Tiger King on Netflix. It's a one-size-fits-all kind of costume and you'll need to get two AA batteries to inflate it before wearing it out.
Chase Deluxe Costume for Toddlers
Price: $59.99
Details: A velvety-soft costume like this is exactly what your kid wants to wear while trick or treating because it'll keep them super warm and cozy. Besides, who isn't obsessed with Paw Patrol these days?
Monarch Butterfly Costume
Price: $44.99
Details: Another popular option for kids is this colourful butterfly costume that comes with a dress, wings, a headband and leggings. It's currently available in a large size.