14 Pet Costumes You Can Buy In Canada If You Just Can't Stop Yourself From Going All Out
Ridiculously cute.
If you're the type of person who loves dressing up on Halloween, then why not let your furry companions in on the action, too? Once you've figured out what Halloween costumes and accessories you'll need for yourself, dive into the hilarious world of pet costumes.
Whether you'll be out trick-or-treating or staying home this Halloween, have some festive fun with your pets. I mean, the photo ops alone will make it worth while. From grumpy teddy bears to Yoda costumes, here are 14 pet costumes to consider for Halloween 2021.
Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit
Price: $31.78+ (
$35.66+)
Details: You've probably seen a video of a tiny dog running around in a similar costume on social media, but now you can revel in the cuteness (and hilarity) yourself this Halloween. This costume is available in sizes XS to 3XL.
$31.78+ On AMAZON CANADA
Cat Costume Bat Wings
Price: $12.99
Details: Keep it sweet and simple and pick up a pair of bat wings for your pet to wear. These are meant for cats, but they'll work on small dogs, too.
$12.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume
Price: $43.27
Details: Who doesn't love a good dinosaur costume? You can get this adorable pet costume in sizes XS to L.
$43.27 On AMAZON CANADA
Spider Pup Dog Costume
Price: $39.31
Details: If you really want to get festive this Halloween, you can pick up this elaborate spider costume for your dog. They only have large sizes left ATM so if you've got a big dog, you're in luck!
$39.31 On WALMART
Deadly Doll Costume For Dogs
Price: $44.99
Details: If you love horror movies and all things macabre, pick up this terrifying killer doll costume for your dog or cat this Halloween. You can find it in sizes XS to large.
$44.99 On PARTY EXPERT
Care Bears Grumpy Bear Pet Costume
Price: $14.99 (
$19.99)
Details: Remember Care Bears!? This Grumpy Bear costume is perfect for dogs or cats who have that perma-grumpy squish face. You can get it in sizes XS to XL.
$14.99 On PETSMART
Yoda Costume For Dogs
Price: $29.99
Details: If you're a fan of Star Wars, consider a Yoda costume for your dog this Halloween. It's available in sizes small to large.
$29.99 On PARTY EXPERT
Cowboy Costume For Dogs & Cats
Price: $20.99
Details: Look at those little arms! This cowboy costume will work for either dogs or cats and will certainly provide everyone good laugh. You can get it in sizes from XS to large.
$20.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Stitch Costume For Pets
Price: $17.49 (
$24.99)
Details: This Stitch costume is perfect for anyone who loved the film Lilo & Stitch. It's available in sizes small to XL.
$17.49 On SHOPDISNEY
Sven From Frozen Pet Costume
Price: $17.49 (
$24.99)
Details: Calling all Frozen fans! Here's an adorable Sven costume for your dog or cat. You can get it in sizes small to XL.
$17.49 On SHOPDISNEY
Cowboy Rider Halloween Costume For Dogs
Price: $17.95+ (
$20.99+)
Details: This hilarious pet costume will turn your dog or cat into a cowboy's get-away ride. You can get it in sizes from XS to large.
$17.95+ On AMAZON CANADA
Halloween Banana Dog & Cat Costume
Price: $19.99
Details: You can turn your fur baby into a banana this Halloween! This costume is available in sizes XS to 2XL.
$19.99 On PETSMART
Action Hero Costume For Dogs
Price: $49.99
Details: This action hero pet costume is probably best for big dogs, but would still be hilarious on a cat or tiny pug, too. You can get it in sizes XS to large.
$49.99 On PARTY EXPERT
Eeyore From Winnie The Pooh Pet Costume
Price: $28.59
Details: This cute Eeyore costume will take your Halloween to a whole new level of cuteness. It's available in a medium size for dogs up to about 20 pounds. Reviews say it's best for dogs that don't have too broad of a chest!
$28.59 On AMAZON CANADA
