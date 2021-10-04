Trending Tags

halloween costumes

14 Pet Costumes You Can Buy In Canada If You Just ​Can't Stop Yourself From Going All Out

Ridiculously cute.

14 Pet Costumes You Can Buy In Canada If You Just ​Can't Stop Yourself From Going All Out
KikoStock | Shutterstock

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're the type of person who loves dressing up on Halloween, then why not let your furry companions in on the action, too? Once you've figured out what Halloween costumes and accessories you'll need for yourself, dive into the hilarious world of pet costumes.

Whether you'll be out trick-or-treating or staying home this Halloween, have some festive fun with your pets. I mean, the photo ops alone will make it worth while. From grumpy teddy bears to Yoda costumes, here are 14 pet costumes to consider for Halloween 2021.

Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit

Amazon Canada

Price: $31.78+ ($35.66+)

Details: You've probably seen a video of a tiny dog running around in a similar costume on social media, but now you can revel in the cuteness (and hilarity) yourself this Halloween. This costume is available in sizes XS to 3XL.

$31.78+ On AMAZON CANADA

Cat Costume Bat Wings

Amazon Canada

Price: $12.99

Details: Keep it sweet and simple and pick up a pair of bat wings for your pet to wear. These are meant for cats, but they'll work on small dogs, too.

$12.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume

Amazon Canada

Price: $43.27

Details: Who doesn't love a good dinosaur costume? You can get this adorable pet costume in sizes XS to L.

$43.27 On AMAZON CANADA

Spider Pup Dog Costume

Walmart

Price: $39.31

Details: If you really want to get festive this Halloween, you can pick up this elaborate spider costume for your dog. They only have large sizes left ATM so if you've got a big dog, you're in luck!

$39.31 On WALMART

Deadly Doll Costume For Dogs

Party Expert

Price: $44.99

Details: If you love horror movies and all things macabre, pick up this terrifying killer doll costume for your dog or cat this Halloween. You can find it in sizes XS to large.

$44.99 On PARTY EXPERT

Care Bears Grumpy Bear Pet Costume

PetSmart

Price: $14.99 ($19.99)

Details: Remember Care Bears!? This Grumpy Bear costume is perfect for dogs or cats who have that perma-grumpy squish face. You can get it in sizes XS to XL.

$14.99 On PETSMART

Yoda Costume For Dogs 

Party Expert

Price: $29.99

Details: If you're a fan of Star Wars, consider a Yoda costume for your dog this Halloween. It's available in sizes small to large.

$29.99 On PARTY EXPERT

Cowboy Costume For Dogs & Cats

Amazon Canada

Price: $20.99

Details: Look at those little arms! This cowboy costume will work for either dogs or cats and will certainly provide everyone good laugh. You can get it in sizes from XS to large.

$20.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Stitch Costume For Pets

shopDisney

Price: $17.49 ($24.99)

Details: This Stitch costume is perfect for anyone who loved the film Lilo & Stitch. It's available in sizes small to XL.

$17.49 On SHOPDISNEY

Sven From Frozen Pet Costume 

shopDisney

Price: $17.49 ($24.99)

Details: Calling all Frozen fans! Here's an adorable Sven costume for your dog or cat. You can get it in sizes small to XL.

$17.49 On SHOPDISNEY

Cowboy Rider Halloween Costume For Dogs

Amazon Canada

Price: $17.95+ ($20.99+)

Details: This hilarious pet costume will turn your dog or cat into a cowboy's get-away ride. You can get it in sizes from XS to large.

$17.95+ On AMAZON CANADA

Halloween Banana Dog & Cat Costume

PetSmart

Price: $19.99

Details: You can turn your fur baby into a banana this Halloween! This costume is available in sizes XS to 2XL.

$19.99 On PETSMART

Action Hero Costume For Dogs

Party Expert

Price: $49.99

Details: This action hero pet costume is probably best for big dogs, but would still be hilarious on a cat or tiny pug, too. You can get it in sizes XS to large.

$49.99 On PARTY EXPERT

Eeyore From Winnie The Pooh Pet Costume

Amazon Canada

Price: $28.59

Details: This cute Eeyore costume will take your Halloween to a whole new level of cuteness. It's available in a medium size for dogs up to about 20 pounds. Reviews say it's best for dogs that don't have too broad of a chest!

$28.59 On AMAZON CANADA

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

