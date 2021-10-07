12 Pet Products I've Tried & Highly Recommend To Anyone Who Just Got A Dog
Calling all dog parents! 🐶
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
I only recently adopted my dog Mango, but I am already completely in love with her. I mean, how could I not be?
I adore this little creature so much, I find it nearly impossible not to spoil her rotten. That being said, it has been a bit of a journey to find pet products that work for us because she's a little picky when it comes to toys and treats and I'm a bit anal-retentive when it comes to cleaning.
If you're a new dog parent or just looking to switch up your current pet products, here are 12 items that I've tested and absolutely swear by.
15-Foot Recall Training Dog Leash
Price: $14.98
Details: One of my main goals with Mango is to get her recall game on point. We ordered this 15-foot leash on Amazon and it's helped enormously with training. I also love that it gives her the freedom to roam around and do her thing, without having to stress about her taking off. It's available in seven colours and longer lengths, too.
$14.98 On AMAZON CANADA
MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner
Price: $17.99
Details: Since welcoming Mango into my home, I'm learning to be more okay with messes. But sometimes, wiping her paws with a towel after a muddy walk just doesn't cut it. This dog paw cleaner comes in a bunch of different sizes and colours. It's perfect for days when your pup is extra dirty, but you don't really have the time (or willpower) to give them a bath. Just fill the cup with water, insert your dog's paw, swish it around a little, and ta-da! Clean paws!
$17.99 On AMAZON CANADA
West Paw Zogoflex Zisc Flying Disc Dog Toy
Price: $15.95 (
$16.95)
Details: Aside from her favourite treats, I don't think my dog loves anything more than this flying disc toy. I love that it's super durable, so I won't have to buy a replacement any time soon. It also floats, which is awesome because Mango loves to swim and play fetch in the water.
$15.95 On CHEWY
Silicone Suction Dog Feeder
Price: $16.99
Details: This dog feeder is exactly what I needed to get Mango to chill the heck out during baths. You just have to smear some peanut butter over it and stick it to your tiles or the side of your tub to keep your dog distracted long enough to give them a good scrub down.
$16.99 On AMAZON CANADA
JobSite Multi-Purpose Boot Tray
Price: $23.15
Details: Mango is an absolute slob when it comes to eating and drinking water. I initially tried bowls with silicone bottoms to help them from slipping, but she just ended up knocking them over. This simple boot tray has saved my kitchen from puddles and a tsunami of kibble, and for that, I am forever grateful. You can also get it in a pack of two ($32.99) which might be helpful if you have multiple dogs.
$23.15 On AMAZON CANADA
Nature's Miracle Stain & Odor Remover For Dogs
Price: $11.69 (
$13.51)
Details: Although her bathroom skills are pretty good, Mango is still a puppy and has accidents from time to time. A friend of mine recommended Nature's Miracle specifically because it's pet-safe and eliminates odours that might entice your dog from repeating an accident in the same spot. So far, this stuff has worked wonders and definitely gets rid of smells and stains.
$11.69 On AMAZON CANADA
Best-Selling Flossy Chews Rope Toy
Price: $8.49 (
$9.99)
Details: If your dog loves tug of war, I've had a lot of luck with this durable rope. She hasn't torn this one to shreds (unlike the last one we bought) and it has a slight scent that she seems to adore. You can get this toy in a bunch of different sizes from extra-small to extra-large.
$8.49 On AMAZON CANADA
Pet Hair Remover Roller
Price: $27.99
Details: Shedding season is upon us and I don't know what I would do without this product. Realistically, I need to invest in a proper pet vacuum, but until I save up enough cash, this thing will keep my couch looking fresh for now.
$27.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Extra-Long Non-Slip Tub Mat
Price: $20.99
Details: If your dog tends to slip and slide every time you give them a bath, this extra-long non-slip bathtub mat will help a lot.
$20.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Silicone Bathtub Spout Guard Cover
Price: $15.56
Details: Mango can get a bit wild in the bathtub, so we got this silicone cover to help keep her from getting injured on our spout. This item is actually meant for toddlers, but it comes in handy for pets, too!
$15.56 On AMAZON CANADA
Vibrant Life Rubber Treat Toy
Price: $9.93
Details: I actually tried to find a KONG, but they were out of stock at the time I wanted to get one. So instead, I found this very similar (and very affordable) product from a brand called Vibrant Life. My dog goes absolutely bananas for it, even if we don't stuff the centre with peanut butter. We got the size for dogs between 15 - 30 kilograms, but you can also get it for dogs over 30 kg and under 30 kg, too.
$9.93 On WALMART
Knick Knack Paddy Whack 4-In-1 Adjustable Leash
Price: $45
Details: If you live in Toronto, you probably already know about Knick Knack Paddy Whack. If not, they're an awesome Toronto-based pet supplies shop that I absolutely love. This leash is super durable and really cute, plus it can be transformed into four different leashes and adjusted from four to seven feet. I got the navy and blue harness to match my bright blue leash.