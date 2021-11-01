Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

9 Times Canada's Biggest Political Figures Went All Out With Their Halloween Costumes

Trudeau, Singh and O'Toole have one costume theme in common ... 😅

9 Times Canada’s Biggest Political Figures Went All Out With Their Halloween Costumes
@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Dressing up at Halloween is a good opportunity to get creative and channel your favourite characters, celebs and iconic figures — and it's apparently no different for Canada's political leaders.

Over the years, party leaders like Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and Erin O'Toole have gone all out for the occasion and have even opted for similar themes to one another.

From the prime minister as Clark Kent (yup, really) to Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu as Wonder Woman and Erin O'Toole's dog as a lion, here are some of the most memorable Halloween costumes from Canadian politicians and their families.

Clark Kent

Back in 2017, the prime minister opted to dress as Clark Kent/Superman on October 31.

It's definitely not the worst dress-up Trudeau's ever done, but it's not one of the best, either.

On the upside, his three kids look pretty cool, especially young Ella-Grace as Wonder Woman.

Obi-Wan Kenobi & Princess Leia

In 2020, Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu got their Star Wars on for Halloween, dressing up as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Princess Leia.

Both costumes are pretty impressive, and Kaur gets extra points for making a (albeit common) movie reference in the Insta caption. Bonus marks for the lightsaber too, Jagmeet!

The Mandalorian

Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole went all out for the occasion in 2021, dressing his whole family up and even sharing a video on Instagram showing off their outfits and impressive home decor.

While he opted for a costume inspired by The Mandolorian (complete with his very own Baby Yoda), another member of his family dressed as an M&M, while his dog transformed into a lion for the evening. Cute, eh?

Han Solo

Sci-fi movies are a popular choice for politicians it seems, as the Trudeau couple opted for a Star Wars theme for their Halloween outing in 2015.

The kids added a little flair as Elsa from Frozen and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, but it's clear JT was just looking for a slightly cozier costume that year!

Wonder Woman

In 2019, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu's version of Wonder Woman went down pretty well with her followers on Instagram.

The iconic look received a lot of praise, with some calling her "a real life wonder woman."

Sherlock Holmes

While it's probably not a bad thing that Justin Trudeau has been playing it safe with his more recent dress-up ventures, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau clearly remembers that Halloween is for scary outfits.

In 2018, the PM went for a Sherlock Holmes-inspired costume, while Sophie went all out as a terrifying dead white witch. Oh, and his son dressed up as an axe-wielding murderer (very cool!).

Captain Kirk

In 2017, then-Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer also opted for a sci-fi themed outfit.

Channelling Captain Kirk from Star Trek, he joked on Twitter that "resistance to candy is futile."

It's a classic dad-on-Halloween joke, but it is a tiny, tiny bit funny.

The pilot & the little prince

Back in 2016, the prime minister dressed up as the pilot from The Little Prince, while his youngest son dressed up as the little prince himself.

His other two kids got back to Halloween basics, wearing iconic costumes like the Joker from Batman and a witch. Classic!

Halloween hecklers

In 2018, two MPs brought the spooky season to parliament, dressing up as Statler and Waldorf from The Muppets.

The costumes are pretty good actually, and the setting makes this photo all the more perfect!

From Your Site Articles

Dan Levy Reacts To 'Schitt’s Creek' Fan Halloween Costumes & Says It's 'A Dream' (VIDEO)

But he isn't handing out candy this year ...

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, Jimmy Kimmel Live | Youtube

Halloween is finally upon us, and one Canadian celeb is speaking out about just how much he loves seeing fans of his hit show Schitt's Creek dress up as their favourite characters.

In an interview with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on October 27, Dan Levy said it was "a dream" to create a show where people would one day actually want to re-create the characters.

Keep Reading Show less

10 Photos From The G20 Summit That Show World Leaders Being Really Weird (Again)

Why can't they just be ... normal?

Palazzo_Chigi | Twitter, 10DowningStreet | Twitter

Leaders from countries around the world gathered this weekend for the G20 Summit, which is being held in Rome.

Influential figures like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden were in attendance, as well as European leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others.

Keep Reading Show less

This Pic Of Justin Trudeau At The G20 Summit Is Like The Worst 'Where's Waldo' Game Ever

No, he's not one of the people in the red and white!

g20org | Twitter

A recent picture taken at the G20 summit in Rome is less of a politician's photo op and more of a Where's Waldo pic featuring Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden and plenty of other world leaders.

The photo, posted on Saturday, October 30, features politicians from around the world, but if you're trying to find where JT is hiding it might take a while!

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Just Issued A Dire Warning About 'Conspiracy Theorists' & Disinformation

"There are those who would tear down what we are building," Trudeau said.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

In the middle of a diplomatic trip to the Netherlands, Justin Trudeau has issued a severe warning about the threat of disinformation in Canada and around the world.

He spoke to the country's parliament on Thursday, October 28, and said that various bad actors threatened the "positive values" that Canada and the Netherlands share.

Keep Reading Show less