Canada's New Cabinet Has Been Sworn In & The Group Pic Was As Awkward As Expected (PHOTO)

Why would they sit like ... that? 😬

Canada's New Cabinet Has Been Sworn In & The Group Pic Was As Awkward As Expected (PHOTO)
OmarAlghabra | Twitter, DLeBlancNB | Twitter

Group pictures are always a bit tense, and it looks like this also applies to the highest form of Canadian politics.

Canada's new cabinet was just sworn in, and even though there aren't that many new faces this time around, they certainly don't look like a group that knows each other well.

The picture, taken on Tuesday, October 26, shows all 38 of Canada's new cabinet ministers and Prime Minister JT himself, with a big pre-nap, first-grade class photo vibe.

Sure, the masks might be covering the happy smiling faces (even though you can somehow still see Trudeau's smirk underneath the fabric), but a couple of the ministers clearly don't know what to do with their hands and one too many people have their eyes closed for this to not be considered an awkward pic.

That's not all, either. The images of Trudeau greeting each cabinet minister were particularly awkward. Maybe we're just used to social distancing by now, but is this a hug or a wrestling move?

Unfortunately, this awkwardness is nothing new for Canada's top ministers — just ask Chrystia Freeland, who struggled to figure out her mask usage when she was sworn in back in 2020.

The prime minister is no stranger to totally ridiculous photo incidents either. In September, a photo of Canada's party leaders went viral because they were all standing just so bizarrely.

It's not a curse exclusive to Canada's politicians though, as when Trudeau attended the G7 in 2021 there were countless images of world leaders just being super, super odd. Yikes!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

