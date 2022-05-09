11 Super Affordable Dollarama Items That Will Revamp Your Outdoor Space For Summer
Drinks on the patio? Yes please! 🍍
The summer weather is finally starting to tease some parts of the country which means it's officially time to get your outdoor space ready, and Dollarama has pretty much everything you need.
The low-cost retailer currently has dozens of warm weather must-haves, like cute drinking vessels, outdoor lighting, gardening bits and even popsicles to cool you down on those super hot days.
Best of all? Nothing that we found at the store costs over $4, so you can give your space an upgrade without breaking the budget!
A pineapple cup
A pineapple-shaped drinking vessel.
Price: $2.50
Description: This super cute pinapple-shaped cup is perfect for drinks on the patio as the twist on lid will prevent flies from finding an untimely death in your beverage. Plus it'll look great in Insta pics!
Flamingo lights
Flamingo lights on a string.
Price: $4
Description: Speaking of Insta gold, how sweet would these lil' friendly flamingoes look in your pics? It's two metres long so you can strong it up in a corner or wrap it around a pillar.
A solar lantern
A solar lantern with a stake.
Price: $3
Description: If you have grass, these solar lanterns are an easy way to illuminate your backyard without actually needing electricity. Just put them in your lawn, and at night they'll light up.
Wine glasses
Five plastic wine glasses.
Price: $3.50
Description: Once you've had a drink or two, real wine glasses can be a bit of a hazard, so these plastic glasses might be the ideal solution. Plus, they're in all different colours so it's easy to sort out which glass is yours.
A wine bottle & wine glass holder
A wine bottle and wine glass holder.
Price: $4
Description: If you have grass, this wine bottle and wine glass holder might just be your new best friend. Just stick it in the ground and it'll prevent your bottle and beverages from tipping over. How clever!
Herbs
Pots of easy to grow herbs.
Price: $3
Description: If you don't have a green thumb but want a plant for your space, these "easy to grow" herbs might be the answer to your problem. Plus, you can use the herbs for drinks and meals once they're grown.
A watering pot
A watering can.
Price: $1.50
Description: And of course you'll need a watering pot to keep your plant babies going strong. It could even double as a plant holder if you decide to expand your garden.
A citronella bracelet
A citronella wristband.
Price: $2.50
Description: The only downside to enjoying the outdoors? Mosquitos and other creepy crawlies. Pop one of these on and hopefully the insects will leave you alone!
A hummingbird feeder
A hummingbird feeder.
Price: $1.50
Description: If you're into having a little nature moment, this hummingbird feeder may attract the pretty birds for you to observe from a distance.
A bunny statue
A bunny statue.
Price: $4
Description: And if you prefer fake animals over real ones, this sweet little bunny rabbit is perfect decoration for that corner you have no idea what to do with. Look at his happy face!
Popsicles
Welch's freeze pops.
Price: $2.50
Description: And lastly, some popsicles, because they're the best treat when you're sitting outside on a hot day enjoying your newly decked-out space.