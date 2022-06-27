This Canadian TikToker Shares Hacks To Upgrade Your Drinks & Summer Is About To Get Delicious
"Hipster Gatorade," bacon bourbon and more! 🍹
Summer is officially here and the steamy weather across Canada might have you thinking of delicious cocktails and drinks to enjoy during afternoons on the patio.
Over on TikTok, Kaitlyn Stewart — who is a Canadian bartender with over a decade of experience and a Global Bartending Champ — shares tips and tricks to upgrade your favourite beverages.
One of her most popular posts shows how to use a bar spoon to pour soda, which also doubles as a cute party trick.
She puts the spoon upright in a glass filled with ice and then takes her fizzy beverage and starts pouring it down the spoon, which is spiralled.
She says it helps to prevent drinks from fizzing over and also ensures the soda gets to the very bottom of the glass "with minimal loss of carbonation."
Who knew?!
If you're cooking up some bacon for brekkie, Stewart suggests you hang on to the pork fat.
After pouring it out into a jar and letting it cool completely, she added it to some bourbon, but she also says you can try it with vodka.
It then gets left on the counter for a few hours to infuse before going into the freezer which resolidifies the fat and makes it easier to strain.
Doing this allows the alcohol to take on the flavour of the bacon and also adds a "rich mouth-feel."
For a truly showstopping summer piece, you'll want to make Stewart's Mini Watermelon Margarita.
After hollowing out the fruit she added tequila, Cointreau, simple syrup, lime juice, a few slices of jalapeno, some chunks of watermelon and ice into a blender.
She then whizzed everything up, poured it back into the watermelon, sprinkled a little tajin on top and of course added a cocktail umbrella.
Don't forget to take a pic for Insta!
And if you're not into alcohol, Stewart's "Hipster Gatorade" sounds delicious and refreshing.
She notes that the drink has been around for ages, but for her own recipe she uses water, ginger juice, apple cider vinegar, lemon, and maple syrup.
She claims that there are health benefits associated with drinking the concoction, but that it also just tastes really good!
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.