You can do it! ✨

7 Dollarama Items To Get You Back On Track If You've Already Failed Your New Year's Resolutions
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

If you — like me — planned to be a bit more put together as a human in 2022, there are a few things from Dollarama that could help you down that path.

I initially set a New Year's resolution to be tidier, cleaner, and more on top of personal hygiene since I've lowkey given up on those things during pandemic life.

Within the first few days of January 2022, I've already failed at that, so I decided to pick up some items that'll help steer me in the right direction and won't cost an arm and a leg.

Here are a few of the bits that I picked up from Dollarama that are helping me get back on track with my resolution.

Dry shampoo

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

I have a truly aggressive amount of thick, curly hair and now that Ontario is back under lockdown, I can't be bothered to deal with the upkeep if I'm not going anywhere, which makes dry shampoo my best friend.

If it can't be freshly washed all the time, at least it can look and smell presentable every day with just a few sprays of this stuff!

A giant planner

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

I'm not sure if it's just me, but in the past two years of the pandemic, I've had a hard time keeping track of the days.

This giant whiteboard can be filled out at the beginning of each week, so you'll be able to take a quick glance at it and know what you've got planned for the day. It comes with a dry erase marker and can be mounted on the wall like a picture. For $4, it's definitely a steal!

A mini planner

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

I often travel between my apartment in Toronto and my parents' place in Pickering (when it's acceptable and safe to do so) and I have a hard time remembering what I've written on my whiteboard in my own space.

This little agenda fits easily into my purse and helps me stay on track when I'm hanging with my mom and we're trying to make plans.

A car charger

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

You know how new cars come with all kinds of smart technology? My car is very old and is the opposite of smart.

I tend to leave the house with my phone battery at a dangerously low percentage, which is terrible because I rely on it for directions. So, this little doodad helps me stay juiced up and to get from point A to point B without getting lost or being left to wonder about which direction is north.

A spice container

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Organization is a big part of being a more put-together human, and one of the things I really wanted to tackle this year was my spices. I have about a dozen bags of oregano, cumin, etc. that no longer seal properly and are annoying to deal with when I'm cooking.

This nifty lil' product has a rotating lid that seals shut completely or opens to either large or small holes to easily control how much seasoning you're adding to your food. A game changer!

A makeup towel

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

When I do bother to put on makeup these days, 9 times out of 10 I don't take it off properly at the end of the night which makes my skin super angry.

This little cloth lives on my dresser and with just a little water it removes all the makeup from my face — waterproof mascara included. It's a dupe for a similar beauty item at Sephora but at a fraction of the price!

Bag clips

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

This might seem like a no-brainer but cutting back on food waste is something I really need to get better at.

So in 2022, we're going to properly seal our rice, flour and bags of chips because we're adults, damn it!

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

