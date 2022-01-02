5 Super Cheap Dollarama Home Item Ideas From TikTok That'll Upgrade Your Space (VIDEOS)
Decorate your space without breaking the bank!
If you're looking to upgrade your home decor without spending a fortune, Dollarama is the place to pick up some cute and affordable items.
Whether you're looking for little items to add some personality to a room or you want to make a full-on light fixture for a fraction of what it would cost at a big-box store, TikTok has some quality ideas to give you a little inspo.
User @lifebyjessica showed off some adorable salt and pepper shakers they picked up at Dollarama that would definitely look cute on a dining room table, as well as a few colourful cutting boards.
Just because they're everyday basic products doesn't mean they have to be boring!
@lifebyjessica
Dollarstore adventures #dollarstore #dollarstorefinds #dollarstorehaul #dollaramafinds #dollaramahaul #dollarstorehacks #dollaramahacks
And @angeleekaja showed this simple way to transform pretty much any surface into fancy-looking faux marble.
All you need is a couple of rolls of shelving paper, which cost $1.25 each, and a smooth surface to achieve this affordable upgrade.
@angeleekaja
#DIY #Dollarama #DollaramaFinds #Transformation #FYP #Marble #WinterHack
If you're looking for a challenge, @onthecheaptip shared how they created an actual light fixture out of bathmats and wreaths.
Although they noted that they did have to take a break to sit on the ground cry for a bit while making it, the end result is pretty darn impressive.
@onthecheaptip
$4 Chandelier #dollartree #homedecor #diy #chandelier #interiordesign #cheapdecor #NeverStopExploring #hacklife
They also shared how they managed to make a cool focal headboard for their room instead of shelling out big bucks for a real one.
All they did was take squares of renter-friendly removable wallpaper and adhere them to the wall behind their bed in a square. Easy and so pleasing!
@onthecheaptip
Reply to @emeraldjaderamirez #dollartree #headboard #decorhacks #bedroomdecor #bedroomcheck #diy #interiordesign #homeimprovement #MakeABunchHappen
And TikTok user @jocebedard shared their Dollarama finds, which included a "cool mirror tray" that would definitely add a dose of glamour to your bookshelf, makeup table or desk.
You could even use it as a little tea tray if you're feeling fancy!
@jocebedard
DOLLARAMA😍💚 #haul #cheap #fyp #tiktokcanada #WinterHack #hacks #foryou
Easy and affordable!