Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canadian tiktok

5 Super Cheap Dollarama Home Item Ideas From TikTok That'll Upgrade Your Space (VIDEOS)

Decorate your space without breaking the bank!

5 Super Cheap Dollarama Home Item Ideas From TikTok That'll Upgrade Your Space (VIDEOS)
Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, onthecheaptip | TikTok

If you're looking to upgrade your home decor without spending a fortune, Dollarama is the place to pick up some cute and affordable items.

Whether you're looking for little items to add some personality to a room or you want to make a full-on light fixture for a fraction of what it would cost at a big-box store, TikTok has some quality ideas to give you a little inspo.

User @lifebyjessica showed off some adorable salt and pepper shakers they picked up at Dollarama that would definitely look cute on a dining room table, as well as a few colourful cutting boards.

Just because they're everyday basic products doesn't mean they have to be boring!

@lifebyjessica

Dollarstore adventures #dollarstore #dollarstorefinds #dollarstorehaul #dollaramafinds #dollaramahaul #dollarstorehacks #dollaramahacks

And @angeleekaja showed this simple way to transform pretty much any surface into fancy-looking faux marble.

All you need is a couple of rolls of shelving paper, which cost $1.25 each, and a smooth surface to achieve this affordable upgrade.

@angeleekaja

#DIY #Dollarama #DollaramaFinds #Transformation #FYP #Marble #WinterHack

If you're looking for a challenge, @onthecheaptip shared how they created an actual light fixture out of bathmats and wreaths.

Although they noted that they did have to take a break to sit on the ground cry for a bit while making it, the end result is pretty darn impressive.

@onthecheaptip

$4 Chandelier #dollartree #homedecor #diy #chandelier #interiordesign #cheapdecor #NeverStopExploring #hacklife

They also shared how they managed to make a cool focal headboard for their room instead of shelling out big bucks for a real one.

All they did was take squares of renter-friendly removable wallpaper and adhere them to the wall behind their bed in a square. Easy and so pleasing!

@onthecheaptip

Reply to @emeraldjaderamirez #dollartree #headboard #decorhacks #bedroomdecor #bedroomcheck #diy #interiordesign #homeimprovement #MakeABunchHappen

And TikTok user @jocebedard shared their Dollarama finds, which included a "cool mirror tray" that would definitely add a dose of glamour to your bookshelf, makeup table or desk.

You could even use it as a little tea tray if you're feeling fancy!

@jocebedard

DOLLARAMA😍💚 #haul #cheap #fyp #tiktokcanada #WinterHack #hacks #foryou

Easy and affordable!

From Your Site Articles

A TikToker Exposed A Cheating Man's Tinder Account & Toronto Is Looking For His Girlfriend

🚩🚩🚩🚩

amber.dogar | TikTok

Calling all girls in Toronto with a boyfriend named Matthew: he might be cheating on you, and TikTok has the receipts.

Toronto TikToker Amber Dogar recently posted a video showing the Tinder profile of a man named Matthew, and he explicitly writes that he's on the app despite having a girlfriend.

Keep Reading Show less

Alexa Challenged A Girl To Touch A Live Plug With A Penny & Amazon Says It Was An 'Error'

The speaker brought up an old and dangerous TikTok challenge.

Gary Hider | Dreamstime, Josh Elliott | Narcity

If your smart speaker is telling kids to touch pennies to live wall plugs, is it really that smart?

Amazon says it moved swiftly to patch an "error" with its popular Alexa voice assistant after the AI gave a young girl a dangerous challenge to try at home.

Keep Reading Show less

These 6 TikToks Show Just How Cold It Can Actually Get In Canada & Yikes (VIDEOS)

Stay warm, everyone!

79_loud_n_proud | TikTok, slimmfitness | TikTok

With multiple extreme cold warnings in place across the country, TikTok has a wealth of videos proving just how frigid it can actually get in Canada.

Environment Canada warns that the coldest of the wind chills expected from Boxing Day onward could range somewhere between -40 and -55 C, but as these TikToks show, Canucks know all too well what those frosty temps feel like.

Keep Reading Show less

5 Super Cheap Dollarama Hacks From TikTok That'll Help You Organize Your Whole Life (VIDEOS)

Keep the chaos away, without spending a fortune!

organizemychaos | TikTok

Shoppers who like to keep an eye on their wallets probably already know that Dollarama has some seriously good prices, but did you know you can organize some of the messiest places in your house for just a couple of bucks?

Whether you're dealing with that one drawer that's in constant chaos or looking for an easy way to add some storage, TikTok has so many Dollarama ideas that'll set you straight in no time.

Keep Reading Show less