5 Super Cheap Dollarama TikTok Hacks That'll Help You Upgrade Your Space For Spring (VIDEOS)

Budget-friendly and super cute!

Trending Staff Writer
A Dollarama store. Right: Two pots stacked on top of each other.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime, simplystyled.inspo | TikTok

If you're looking to spruce up your space for spring but don't want to shell out big bucks, there are so many TikTok Dollarama hacks out there that'll help you upgrade on a budget.

Whether you're looking to add some fun floral touches to a room or add a chic element to a shelf, there are all kinds of tutorials out there for easy DIYs.

The TikTok user @thats_v_life demonstrated how to make a super pretty floral wall decor piece for cheap since "$1000 for a wall of artificial flowers wasn’t in the budget."

She started with a $2 clover mat and some fake flowers. After plucking off their stems, she showed how to fit the flowers into the grid.

She said she was going to hang the finished product up with Command hooks in her daughter's room, but it would also look great in a living room as a statement piece or as a fun spot to take selfies!

@thats_v_life

And @simplystyled.inspo had the easiest tutorial on how to make a home for your plant that looks like it costs some serious money.

After looking up inspo photos of hourglass planters, she took two pots from Dollarama, glued their bases together and potted a cute little succulent in it.

She said that it adds height, which makes it look fancy, and is great for plants that trail or droop.

@simplystyled.inspo

She also shared the easy but genius way to get yourself a fancy-looking fluted bowl.

She picked up a $2 bowl that had a somewhat unappealing look and spraypainted it a neutral colour — the end result is something that looks like it could easily cost $50.

@simplystyled.inspo

If you want a fancy wreath for your door or wall, @chrimical shared how to make a "frosted" ash white eucalyptus piece.

She took a wooden circle and pasted sprigs of artificial leaves onto it before giving it a quick coat in spray paint. It took her 15 minutes and as one person commented, "It looks so much more expensive than it is ahha."

@chrimical

And lastly, did you know you can make a basket out of a piece of fabric?

TikTok user @ardellesnailsandmore showed off how using some strategic folding and hot glue can turn an accent rug into a receptacle to store anything you want . So clever!

@ardellesnailsandmore

Happy DIYing, folks!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

