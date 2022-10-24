A TikToker In BC Is Sharing Dollarama Finds & There's Cheap Last-Minute Halloween Costumes
She found a $70 costume for $5!
A TikToker in Vancouver is hunting down the city's best Dollarama deals that can save you some serious cash. In a recent TikTok, she even found some cheap costumes at Dollarama, so you can put together that last-minute Halloween look ahead of the weekend.
In part one of @kerrijesson's Dollarama finds series, she tracked down some cheap cable protectors that are actually pretty cute and TikTokers in Canada clearly love the finds, because that first video racked up over a million views.
In the other TikTok videos in the series, Jesson finds everything from fabric shavers and ring lights to knife blocks and closet dehumidifiers.
Who knew a closet dehumidifier even existed? After watching though, you'll feel like you need one.
In the most recent video in the Dollarama finds series, Jesson shows off a $5 Supergirl costume she found and it's the perfect easy last-minute Halloween idea because it comes with all of the accessories.
"I've seen these retail for closer to $70," she said in the video.
So, if you're scrambling to figure out what to dress up as this Halloween but want to avoid the steep Party City prices, head to your nearest Dollarama ASAP and you might get lucky.
Jesson also shares some other affordable finds on her TikTok account, like an Aritzia sweater dupe.
Jesson does all the hard work of searching through the store for you, so you can go right to the best deals around.
How can I save money on Halloween costumes?
Let's be real, you're going to wear this costume for one night so don't drop a bunch of money on it.
Follow creators like Jesson to get some inspo, and then head to a dollar store to either make a DIY costume or find a cheap one ready to go.
What are some cheap and easy costume ideas for adults?
The cheapest Halloween costumes are the ones that are basic. Characters like Wednesday Addams are perfect because they're recognizable and you probably have an outfit that you could it make work.