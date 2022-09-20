This Spooky Event Near Toronto Has A Glowing Trail With A Pumpkin Tunnel & Haunted House
You can drive through more than 2 million lights. 🎃
Start your engines! A spooky drive-thru is opening in the Toronto area, and you can cruise around a glowing Halloween land. The Spooktacular Light Show is officially returning this season, so get ready for haunting installations and a twinkling tunnel.
The immersive light show is taking place at two locations; Meadowvale Go in Mississauga and Richmond Hill Go. Running September 23 to October 31, the Halloween-themed event lets you drive through 2 kilometres of glowing displays.
You'll pass over 2 million lights along the route and see 2D and 3D illuminated displays. There's a dedicated radio station playing "Halloween hits" that you can jam out to as you drive.
Some highlights include a pumpkin-filled tunnel you can drive through and a glowing haunted house. You'll also see installations like skeletons and a Ouija board. Candy will be handed out to children along the trail.
Tickets for this spooky event are available online starting at $24.95 per carload. The entire experience is enjoyed from inside your vehicle, so you can stay cozy and warm on cool autumn nights.
The light festival's sister event, Journey Into Enchantment, will also be returning this holiday season, and you can cruise your way through a sparkling winter wonderland.
If you're looking for more Halloween fun, you can head over to Pumpkins After Dark, where you can wander around pumpkin-filled trails and see glowing sculptures.
Casa Loma is also bringing back its haunted castle experience along with a new attraction that immerses you in a zombie apocalypse.
Spooktacular Light Show
Price: $24.95 + per carload
When: September 23 to October 31, 2022
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Drive through a Halloween wonderland filled with over 2 million lights at this spooky attraction.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.