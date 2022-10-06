This Charming City Near Toronto Has A Free Halloween Light Show Paired With Spooky Tunes
It runs four nights each week!💀
You don't need to tiptoe through haunted houses in order to get into the mood for Halloween.
There is a free Halloween light show in Cambridge and it's a colourful projection of ghosts and ghouls.
This outdoor fall show is displayed on the face of the Old Post Office from Thursday to Sunday until November.
The spooky atmosphere is completed by tuning in to the radio station 92.5 FM where you'll listen to music that has been choreographed with the light show.
You can drive up or enjoy an evening stroll and watch the eerie displays dance across the building. There are a number of Halloween-themed scenes to watch from dancing skeletons and falling pumpkins to massive spider webs and cartoon witches.
The event is about 15 minutes long and it plays at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The City of Cambridge runs seasonal light shows on the facade of the Old Post Office and they all run four times each evening.
The fall show is on through the month of October and the winter Christmas show will begin on November 12.
Fall and Halloween Light Show
Price: Free
When: Thursdays to Sundays until November
Address: Old Post Office, 12 Water St. S., Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get into the spirit of Halloween by watching a colourful light display while listening to eerie tunes.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.