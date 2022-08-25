This Haunted Screampark Near Toronto Has New Attractions & A Blood Bar With Sinister Potions
Are you brave enough?🤡👻
Hopefully, you're not afraid of the dark... or blood or clowns for that matter. This haunted attraction in Ontario is coming back for scream season and there are different spooky events that are straight out of a nightmare.
Bingemans Screampark opens on September 30 with six different terrifying attractions, three of which are new this year.
All six haunted sites are included in the general admission ticket of $37.95.
Bingemans Screampark 2022 - The Most Horrifying Attractionwww.youtube.com
If you've visited before you still won't know what to expect with a whole new haunted route this year on top of the three new attractions that will have you shrieking.
Your terrifying journey will begin in The Lot as you enter a maze of horrifying haunts with surprises lurking behind each corner. The Soulless Swamp is full of ghoulish creatures looking for souls to feast on.
If you're not scared of the dark yet, Devil's Hallows may change that as you enter the depths of hell. You won't want to venture off of the trail. Make sure you don't become the butcher's next victim in the Slaughter Shed.
If you've made it to Cannibal Carnival you're in for a cackling experience full of creeps and clowns. The nightmare takes you to The Blood Bar where you can keep up your energy with a drink potion, just don't look at what is inside.
If fear makes you hungry, you can get new ticket packages this year that include Boston Pizza vouchers. The restaurant is on-site so you can fuel up before or after your scary adventure.
There's also a Camping Package available that includes a night at the camping resort and two admissions to Screampark with a reservation fee, starting at $99.95.
Bingemans Screampark
Eerie Screampark sign with skulls, lit up in the dark.
Price: $37.95+ per ticket
When: Various dates from September 30 - October 30, 2022
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: This haunted attraction is an absolute nightmare, and with six different haunted sites, you never know what's lurking behind every corner.